    176 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) Transfer Stuns World's Largest Exchange

    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Millions of Dogecoin (DOGE) deposited to Binance, DOGE price reaction inside
    Sun, 20/10/2024 - 16:15
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    An unusual mystical transfer of tens of millions of Dogecoin (DOGE) tokens took place today on the world's largest crypto exchange, Binance. Thus, according to a report by Whale Alert, 176.64 million DOGE, worth more than $25.05 million, were transferred to Binance today, Oct. 20.

    The transfer was made from an address with the code "DD1h9." This wallet is not new and has an extensive transaction history. There is not much DOGE left on it now, but all over the time almost 15.54 billion coins have passed through the wallet, equivalent to $2.16 billion at current prices.

    So we can conclude that there is a big player behind the wallet, and they have just deposited over $25 million in Dogecoin on the largest centralized crypto marketplace.

    At the same time, there may be no drama here and Binance itself is behind the transfer. This can be partially confirmed by the size and frequency of transactions involving this address.

    Dogecoin (DOGE) price outlook

    In any case, it is curious that the transfer to the exchange occurred while Dogecoin was storming the important $0.14 per DOGE price level.

    The fact that this "storming" is taking place against the backdrop of the cryptocurrency's meme price rising by more than 25% over the year and reaching four-month highs also adds to the intrigue.

    In such an environment, this transfer may already look like the desire of a major player to take profits and move to cash, taking advantage of the price rise.

    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

