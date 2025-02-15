Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    1.57 Billion XRP Open Interest, Price Gains Fresh Boost

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Sat, 15/02/2025 - 14:57
    Advertisement
    1.57 Billion XRP Open Interest, Price Gains Fresh Boost
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The price of XRP has climbed from a low of $2.385 to $2.83 in the last seven days. This rebound move of XRP was partly triggered by the acknowledgment of its exchange-traded fund (ETF) filing. Notably, during the week, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had signaled receipt of the Grayscale XRP ETF filing.

    Advertisement

    Open interest spikes amid ETF news, but is it sustainable?

    This development influenced the open interest (OI) surge among XRP holders. OI is the number of traders' open futures or options contracts in XRP and dollar terms.

    According to CoinGlass data, XRP’s open interest hit 1.57 billion, valued at $4.40 billion, a 3.34% increase in the last 24 hours.

    Related
    XRP: From 1.6 Million to 600,000 as Price Gains 5%
    Thu, 02/13/2025 - 12:58
    XRP: From 1.6 Million to 600,000 as Price Gains 5%
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    This increase in OI alongside price suggests new buying interest in the XRP community and might signal bullish sentiment among traders. That is, market participants are optimistic of a likely upward price movement for XRP.

    However, analysts advise caution on investors' part as XRP’s trading volume has not risen with the increased open interest and price surge.

    second XRP ETF acknowledgment from the SEC helped sustain the ongoing positive signals. Notably, 21Shares’ filing gained the regulatory authority’s acknowledgment about 24 hours ago.

    This increases the number of asset managers that have applied to launch spot XRP ETF products. The others include Grayscale, Bitwise, Canary Capital, CoinShares and WisdomTree.

    Can XRP price break $3?

    As the XRP ETF continues to excite market participants, traders have committed to the futures market with different exchanges. Notably, Bitget leads with a total of 439.58 million XRP valued at about $1.24 billion.

    Related
    XRP and Cardano (ADA) to Heal Crypto Market, Believes Top Trader
    Thu, 02/13/2025 - 15:33
    XRP and Cardano (ADA) to Heal Crypto Market, Believes Top Trader
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Gate.io, Bybit and Binance follow with 320.62 million XRP, 310.25 million XRP and 297.63 million XRP, respectively. The monetary worth of each open interest for these exchanges was $900.57 million, $871.52 million and $836.59 million in that order.

    As of this writing, XRP price was changing hands at $2.81, representing a 2.32% increase in the last 24 hours. Market observers are watching keenly if the bullish news surrounding XRP can nudge the price closer to $3 in the long term.

    #XRP

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 15, 2025 - 14:39
    Solana ETF to Be Next, Pantera Capital Points Out
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Title news
    News
    Feb 15, 2025 - 14:15
    Ripple's Website: No Mention of CBDCs Sparks XRP Community Debate
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Supermoon and Peanut Trade to Host Leading Founders & Investors during ETH Denver 2025
    LBank Global World Premiere Lists MyShell (SHELL) with 100,000 SHELL Rewards, Enhancing Crypto Innovation
    LBank Labs and 13Desk Present "AI in the Skyline": A Premier Consensus Hong Kong 2025 Side Event
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    1.57 Billion XRP Open Interest, Price Gains Fresh Boost
    Solana ETF to Be Next, Pantera Capital Points Out
    Ripple's Website: No Mention of CBDCs Sparks XRP Community Debate
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD