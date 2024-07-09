150 Million XRP Mystery Spotted on Ripple Wallet

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Today, Whale Alert reported a significant movement of 150 million XRP between two addresses. One of the addresses involved in the transaction remains unknown, while the other belongs to Ripple.

Digging into on-chain data provided by Bithomp reveals that the recipient address, "rP4X2h," linked to the alleged Ripple wallet, was initially activated in 2023, with a transfer of 70 million XRP. Prior to this transaction, the address already held 103.4 million XRP.

Shortly after receiving an additional 200 million tokens, 50 million XRP were swiftly transferred to another unknown address, "rhWt2bh."

XRP price outlook

Given the connection to Ripple and the substantial size of the wallet, speculation arises whether this address is owned by the company or one of its partners.

Whether Ripple just moves XRP from one pocket to another, or sells it, is irrelevant without an outlook on the price of the coin. XRP's price action this week has been a roller coaster ride. After a positive jump at the beginning of the week, the cryptocurrency has undergone a correction.

However, the price has recovered partly since then.

XRP to USD by CoinMarketCap

As of today, July 9, 2024, XRP is trading in a zone that some analysts consider risky. While the exact price may vary depending on the source, it is clear that XRP has retreated from its initial gains.