    150 Million XRP Mystery Spotted on Ripple Wallet

    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mysterious transfer of 150 million XRP between Ripple and unknown address has captured attention of community
    Tue, 9/07/2024 - 12:02
    Today, Whale Alert reported a significant movement of 150 million XRP between two addresses. One of the addresses involved in the transaction remains unknown, while the other belongs to Ripple.

    Digging into on-chain data provided by Bithomp reveals that the recipient address, "rP4X2h," linked to the alleged Ripple wallet, was initially activated in 2023, with a transfer of 70 million XRP. Prior to this transaction, the address already held 103.4 million XRP.

    Shortly after receiving an additional 200 million tokens, 50 million XRP were swiftly transferred to another unknown address, "rhWt2bh."

    XRP price outlook

    Given the connection to Ripple and the substantial size of the wallet, speculation arises whether this address is owned by the company or one of its partners.

    Whether Ripple just moves XRP from one pocket to another, or sells it, is irrelevant without an outlook on the price of the coin. XRP's price action this week has been a roller coaster ride. After a positive jump at the beginning of the week, the cryptocurrency has undergone a correction. 

    However, the price has recovered partly since then.

    XRP to USD by CoinMarketCap

    As of today, July 9, 2024, XRP is trading in a zone that some analysts consider risky. While the exact price may vary depending on the source, it is clear that XRP has retreated from its initial gains.

    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

