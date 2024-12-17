Advertisement
    1.5 Billion XRP Drop: What's Happening?

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    XRP has finally broken through, and the on-chain drop is not that critical
    Tue, 17/12/2024 - 14:12
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    XRP has recently shown contrasting trends across its price chart and on-chain metrics, sparking concerns over its sustainability. While the price has surged significantly, on-chain activity tells a less optimistic story. The sudden breakout visible on the price chart indicates substantial momentum, as XRP has successfully broken past a descending triangle resistance zone. This movement pushed XRP to levels around $2.63, showing a remarkable 5.62% daily gain and signaling a potential bullish rally.

    However, the on-chain metrics paint a more concerning picture. The number of payments dropped sharply after Dec. 2, where transactions peaked near two million. Since then, activity has fallen to one million, marking a significant decline. Similarly, the XRP payment volume, once at a robust three billion, saw a dramatic dip, falling below one billion in subsequent days. This suggests declining utility and reduced network participation.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Another crucial metric to consider is the number of active accounts. During the late November rally, active accounts soared above 100,000 but have now tapered off to below 50,000, further confirming diminishing user engagement. This decline in on-chain fundamentals hints that the price spike may not be fully supported by strong adoption or usage growth, which raises questions about its longevity.

    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    From the technical perspective, XRP remains in a precarious position. The immediate support zone sits near $2.10, which aligns with the 50-day EMA, serving as a cushion if selling pressure increases. On the upside, $2.85 remains the critical resistance to watch for XRP to confirm its bullish breakout.

    If on-chain metrics fail to recover alongside price action, XRP’s recent upward momentum may falter, leading to a retracement toward support levels. Investors should monitor network activity and transaction volumes closely for signs of a healthier, sustainable rally. While price movements are encouraging, the lack of fundamental support poses a risk to XRP’s current recovery.

    #XRP
