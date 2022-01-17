$14.6 Million in MATIC Bought by Major ETH Whales, Moved Away from Binance

Recent blockchain data shows that a major Ethereum whale has purchased a large amount of MATIC, while a bigger sum in this coin was transferred from Binance

Over the past seven hours, owner of the Ethereum wallet made two large purchases of the MATIC token, the native coin of the Polygon blockchain, according to data shared by WhaleStats analytics aggregator. In all, the ETH whale bought 2.26 million MATIC.

Large ETH holder adds 2.3 million MATIC to its wallet

The Ethereum whale ranked 160th by WhaleStats recently acquired two stashes of MATIC—1,149,995 and 1,129,993 tokens. These two amounts of crypto are worth $5,494.771. Six hours ago, blockchain data platform WhaleStats ranked this whale 160th, but by now, this whale ranks 154th.

Ethereum constitutes 82.6% of the crypto held in this wallet—0xc333e80ef2dec2805f239e3f1e810612d294f771—constitutes Ethereum worth $188,695,882 (57,163 ETH). MATIC tokens hold a share of 3.77% here, which is worth $8,632,805 (3,569,960 tokens).

The sixth-largest holding here is LINK. The wallet contains 107,725 tokens, the equivalent of $2,696,013.

As for MATIC itself, this token is currently on the top 10 list of crypto assets held by the largest 1,000 ETH whales, holding eighth place. SHIB is in third place.

3.8 million MATIC moved off Binance

As per data shared by popular blockchain tracker Whale Alert, in the past four hours, a total of 3,888,851 MATIC has been withdrawn from two Binance wallets to anonymous crypto addresses.

The equivalent of these two massive crypto transfers in fiat is a whopping $9,339,739 at the current exchange rate of the token.