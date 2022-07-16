140 Million Shiba Inu Burned as Burn Rate Spikes 137%: Report

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

As reported by the burn tracker Shibburn, in the past 24 hours, joint efforts by various burn initiatives have helped to move over 140 million Shiba Inu tokens to dead wallets, where these meme tokens will be locked permanently.

140.2 million SHIB burned

As per a recently published Shibburn account tweet, a total of 140,223,703 meme coins have been burned, i.e., locked in unspendable wallets, in the past 24 hours.

In the past 24 hours, there have been a total of 140,223,703 $SHIB tokens burned and 25 transactions. Visit https://t.co/t0eRMnhnPL to view the overall total of #SHIB tokens burned, circulating supply, and more. #shibarmy — Shibburn (@shibburn) July 16, 2022

The goal of burning coins is to make SHIB more scarce, thus trying to push the price up in the long run. So far, according to the SHIB burn tracker website, a total of 410,372,927,333,423 Shiba Inu have been burned already from the total supply in circulation. Despite this fact, the price remains 88% below the historic peak of $0.00008845 per coin that was reached in late October last year.

Currently, there are 557,989,334,995,503 SHIB circulating out there. As a result of the aforementioned burn, the burn rate of Shiba Inu has surged 136.7%, according to the Shibburn website.

Largest exchange in Philippines to list SHIB

According to several recent tweets posted by Coins.ph, the largest regulated crypto exchange in the Philippines, the platform intended to list Shiba Inu on July 13.

However, due to certain technical issues, the listing of the second largest meme coin by market cap has so far been postponed. The exchange promised to list Shiba Inu "very soon."

Hello Coins Community,



To ensure a smooth and seamless $SHIB trading experience for you, our team is currently fixing potential bugs and issues in our SHIB rockets 🚀



We deeply apologize for this delay but we promise that $SHIB will be launched very soon! — Coins.ph (@coinsph) July 13, 2022

Whales keep buying SHIB en masse

As reported by U.Today earlier, Shiba Inu has again taken the place of the largest crypto asset in USD equivalent held by the largest Ethereum whales.

Presently, these investors are holding $559,974,432 in SHIB, which is 22.35% of their comprised portfolio.