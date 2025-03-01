Advertisement
AD

    1.4 Billion XRP in Open Interest, Sell-Off Finally Over?

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Sat, 1/03/2025 - 11:45
    XRP open interest teases major recovery ahead for coin
    Advertisement
    1.4 Billion XRP in Open Interest, Sell-Off Finally Over?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In the last 24 hours, XRP has witnessed a significant shift, leading some to hope for a positive future outlook. XRP’s open interest has surged by a substantial 8.43% as investor sentiments teased a potential price rally.

    Advertisement

    XRP open interest surpasses $3 billion

    Data from CoinGlass shows that total open interest surged past the $3 billion mark. Investors’ activity saw a 1.40 billion XRP committed in open interest valued at $3.07 billion within the last 24 hours.

    Related
    XRP Transactions Skyrocket to 2 Million: What's Happening?
    Thu, 02/27/2025 - 14:30
    XRP Transactions Skyrocket to 2 Million: What's Happening?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    This development marks a shift from the broader cryptocurrency market's collapse. XRP's price momentarily dipped below $2 in the past week due to the sharp downturn.

    However, the surge in open interest coincides with an uptick in the value of XRP. In the last 24 hours, the asset has climbed by 8.23% to trade at $2.21.

    Analysts opine that the positive swing in the value of XRP signals a potential upward trajectory for the asset. They believe that XRP’s ability to recover after dipping briefly below $2 indicates the coin's resilience to remain high-performing in the market.

    The current upsurge in open interest shows market participants are growing bullish with XRP despite the recent setback in price and massive sell-off. Some believe the huge sell-off in the XRP market might have passed, particularly since there is no imminent death cross for XRP.

    Is bullish sentiment back?

    Meanwhile, CoinGlass data shows that many market participants were most active in the Bitget exchange ecosystem. Bitget accounted for 29.38% of the total open interest, with 412.38 XRP valued at $901.97 million.

    Related
    Litecoin (LTC) Leads Altcoin Recovery as Price Jumps 5%, What's Next?
    Wed, 02/26/2025 - 09:43
    Litecoin (LTC) Leads Altcoin Recovery as Price Jumps 5%, What's Next?
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    Other notable exchanges featured were Binance, Gate.io and Bybit. These registered 20.5%, 19.65% and 17.25%, respectively.

    Binance came second, with 287.56 million XRP worth $629.32 million. It was followed by Gate.io, which registered 275.46 million XRP worth $603.24 million. Bybit had 241.94 million XRP worth $529.84 million.

    Experts maintain that a leap in the trading volume of XRP in the coming days could support the coin to reclaim previous highs.

    #XRP

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 1, 2025 - 11:10
    Shiba Inu Critical X Warning Issued to SHIB Community, What’s Behind?
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 1, 2025 - 10:55
    389,189,413 SHIB Burned As Price Recovers After 10% Crash
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Digital Transformation Week Expo Returns to Santa Clara for North America Edition: Essential Gathering for Innovators in AI, Automation, and Digital Strategy
    100 Million: How $FAM is Redefining the Future of Community-Driven Memecoins on the TON Blockchain
    Recognizing Excellence at the Connected Banking Awards 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    1.4 Billion XRP in Open Interest, Sell-Off Finally Over?
    Shiba Inu Critical X Warning Issued to SHIB Community, What’s Behind?
    389,189,413 SHIB Burned As Price Recovers After 10% Crash
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD