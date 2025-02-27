Advertisement
AD

    XRP Transactions Skyrocket to 2 Million: What's Happening?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Thu, 27/02/2025 - 14:30
    XRP skyrocketing on-chain, opening pathways for more
    Advertisement
    XRP Transactions Skyrocket to 2 Million: What's Happening?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    On Feb. 25, 2025 XRP experienced a tremendous spike in network activity, with  2,054,526 transactions completed. It is unclear what is causing this surge in on-chain activity, but a likely reason is transition of funds. XRP is trying to level off after a period of decline, and it is currently trading at about $2.23.

    Advertisement

    Although the asset recently fell below a significant trend line, it is currently exhibiting indications of a possible recovery. Stronger price action may be anticipated as a result of the increased transaction activity, which indicates increased network engagement. XRP is still above critical support at $2.00 despite the recent correction.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    A test of lower support at $1.79 could occur if current levels are not maintained, but a push above $2.50 would indicate a return to bullish momentum. Increased network usage may be the result of significant settlements or transactions within the XRP Ledger. It is possible that new alliances or technological advancements have raised the volume of transactions. On-chain activity might be fueled by traders transferring money in anticipation of price changes.

    HOT Stories
    'I Am Buying': 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Kiyosaki Reveals Why He Is Bitcoin Bull
    Binance's CZ: I Won't Start New Crypto Project
    BlackRock’s IBIT Logs Record-Breaking Outflows
    Ripple President Comments on New Partnership in South Korea

    Related
    XRP Whales Disappear
    Wed, 02/26/2025 - 12:55
    XRP Whales Disappear
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Advertisement

    Price is not directly impacted by transaction count alone, but it frequently signals increasing adoption or significant changes in market sentiment. A rally toward $2.75-$3.00 could occur if XRP keeps up its current momentum and breaks above $2.50. If the surge in transactions does not result in buying pressure, XRP might find it difficult to maintain above $2.00, which could cause it to fall as low as $1.79. 

    Related
    '30% Correction Is Common': Top Analyst Sends Crucial Message to Bitcoin Sellers
    Thu, 02/27/2025 - 11:17
    '30% Correction Is Common': Top Analyst Sends Crucial Message to Bitcoin Sellers
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    Traders should closely monitor whether XRP's on-chain activity translates into a stronger price trend, as it has reached record levels. To ascertain whether this spike represents a sea change for XRP or merely transient volatility, the next few days will be critical.

    #XRP

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 27, 2025 - 14:26
    719 Billion SHIB Outflow in 24 Hours: What's Happening?
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Feb 27, 2025 - 14:20
    Legendary Trader Delivers Expert Litecoin (LTC) Price Outlook
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Recognizing Excellence at the Connected Banking Awards 2025
    Connected Banking Summit 2025: Industry Leaders Driving Financial Innovation
    Frog Knox Presale Launches Amid Fort Knox Controversy, Offering Unique Investment Opportunity
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Transactions Skyrocket to 2 Million: What's Happening?
    719 Billion SHIB Outflow in 24 Hours: What's Happening?
    Legendary Trader Delivers Expert Litecoin (LTC) Price Outlook
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD