Advertisement
AD

    XRP Crashes Under $2 Amid $918 Million Crypto Sell-off: Details

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 28/02/2025 - 11:58
    XRP dropped as much as 12%, briefly reaching lows of $1.95
    Advertisement
    XRP Crashes Under $2 Amid $918 Million Crypto Sell-off: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP, the fourth largest cryptocurrency, has fallen below $2 for the first time in weeks as the overall crypto market suffers a sharp downturn. The latest market bloodbath has triggered a staggering $952 million in crypto liquidations over the last 24 hours, according to CoinGlass data.

    Advertisement

    The sell-off has impacted most digital assets, with Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other major cryptocurrencies significantly declining. XRP dropped as much as 12%, falling below the crucial $2 level as bearish sentiment dominates the market.

    At the time of writing, XRP had regained the $2 mark after dropping to lows of $1.95 in early Friday's trading session; the last time XRP went below $2 was on Feb. 3. XRP was currently down 8.35% in the last 24 hours to $2.04.

    HOT Stories
    Saylor: Sell Your Kidney But Keep Your Bitcoin
    Bitcoin and XRP Collapse, and This Whale Just Lost $17 Million
    Still Fretting Over Bitcoin Crash? Former Goldman Analyst Sees Bitcoin Surging to $200,000
    Breaking: SEC Drops Case Against Consensys
    Article image
    XRP/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    XRP lost the daily SMA 50 support at $2.72 as it extended its slide from Feb. 20. Currently, XRP is consolidating between its daily moving averages of 50 and 200 at $2.723 and $1.50, respectively.

    Advertisement

    Related
    XRP Price History Prediction Sees Golden Bull Run in 5 Days
    Sun, 02/23/2025 - 15:17
    XRP Price History Prediction Sees Golden Bull Run in 5 Days
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    XRP will need to reclaim the daily SMA 50 at $2.72 (previous support now resistance) to regain bullish momentum and kickstart a fresh uptrend. If the selling pressure continues, the next major support levels at $1.72 and the daily SMA 200 at $1.50 could be tested. However, if bulls regain momentum, a rebound may be possible.

    Crypto market sees sell-off

    Cryptocurrencies fell on Friday as investors waited for the release of a key inflation reading, the week's most anticipated data point. The PCE report is an essential measure of inflation that aids the Fed's decision-making on interest rate cuts. The Fed's next meeting is scheduled for March 18-19.

    Related
    XRP Derivatives Contracts to Arrive on Major Japanese Crypto Exchange: Details
    Wed, 02/26/2025 - 15:16
    XRP Derivatives Contracts to Arrive on Major Japanese Crypto Exchange: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Almost all cryptocurrencies in the top 100, save stablecoins, were down, with some losing up to 15%. Bitcoin (BTC) fell 8% below $79,000 for the first time since November and is down roughly 30% from its January high of over $109,000. BTC has fallen about 18% this week alone, the largest decrease since Nov. 13, 2022; XRP sustained higher losses, down 24% weekly.

    Overall crypto market capitalization declined 6.63% in the last 24 hours, retracing all gains made in early November. Amid the continuous sell-off, the crypto market valuation has been fallen by over $1.1 trillion, bringing it to $2.67 trillion. Bullish futures bets registered almost $824 million in liquidations out of a total of $952 million reported in the last 24 hours.

    #XRP News

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 28, 2025 - 11:33
    XRP: No Death Cross on Horizon
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Feb 28, 2025 - 11:01
    Samson Mow Issues Bullish Bitcoin Post as Price Moves Against Prediction
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    100 Million: How $FAM is Redefining the Future of Community-Driven Memecoins on the TON Blockchain
    Recognizing Excellence at the Connected Banking Awards 2025
    Connected Banking Summit 2025: Industry Leaders Driving Financial Innovation
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Crashes Under $2 Amid $918 Million Crypto Sell-off: Details
    XRP: No Death Cross on Horizon
    Samson Mow Issues Bullish Bitcoin Post as Price Moves Against Prediction
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD