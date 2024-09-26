$1.28 Billion Market Crash: Who Sold Bitcoin (BTC)?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Over $1.28 billion worth of Bitcoin was sold during a brief spike in selling pressure, despite the cryptocurrency market's recent performance being comparatively stable. The market was rocked by this unexpected sell-off, particularly since open interest on platforms like Binance sharply decreased.

An increasing amount of long positions entered the market when the price of Bitcoin reached $64,800, ultimately making the situation worse. Based on the data, it appears that a lot of traders were too optimistic when Bitcoin got close to $64,800. Anticipating a breakout to higher levels, there was a significant influx of long positions.

But as soon as Bitcoin was unable to continue its upward trajectory, this optimism gave way to fear. The subsequent sell-off erased about 4,000 BTC in open interest in Binance futures, contributing to the market's general bearish mood. The abrupt decline in open interest is noteworthy as it emphasizes the unwinding of leveraged positions.

An excessive number of leveraged long positions can lead to a precarious state of the market since even a small decline in price can precipitate a wave of liquidations. In fact, the price of Bitcoin fell more quickly and dramatically than anticipated as a result of a wave of liquidations that were sparked by the decline in value.

Significant concerns about who is selling are brought up by the $1.28 billion sell-off and the drop in open interest. Large institutional investors, or whales, might be taking profits at significant resistance levels such as $64,800. These major players frequently sell into strength, understanding that a sizable chunk of the market is overleveraged and providing them with a chance to sell at premium margins.