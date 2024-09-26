    $1.28 Billion Market Crash: Who Sold Bitcoin (BTC)?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Bitcoin saw unexpected spike in selling pressure, despite relatively calm market dynamics
    Thu, 26/09/2024 - 8:21
    $1.28 Billion Market Crash: Who Sold Bitcoin (BTC)?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Over $1.28 billion worth of Bitcoin was sold during a brief spike in selling pressure, despite the cryptocurrency market's recent performance being comparatively stable. The market was rocked by this unexpected sell-off, particularly since open interest on platforms like Binance sharply decreased.

    Advertisement

    An increasing amount of long positions entered the market when the price of Bitcoin reached $64,800, ultimately making the situation worse. Based on the data, it appears that a lot of traders were too optimistic when Bitcoin got close to $64,800. Anticipating a breakout to higher levels, there was a significant influx of long positions. 

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    But as soon as Bitcoin was unable to continue its upward trajectory, this optimism gave way to fear. The subsequent sell-off erased about 4,000 BTC in open interest in Binance futures, contributing to the market's general bearish mood. The abrupt decline in open interest is noteworthy as it emphasizes the unwinding of leveraged positions.

    HOT Stories
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Warns Users to Buy Bitcoin for 'Terrifying' Reason
    Bitcoin (BTC) on Brink as Legendary Trader Brandt Warns About Ominous Pattern
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Finally Bullish, XRP Getting Closer to Edge, Solana (SOL) Fails at $150 Once Again
    PayPal Now Lets Millions of US Merchants Buy Crypto

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Finally Bullish, XRP Getting Closer to Edge, Solana (SOL) Fails at $150 Once Again
    Thu, 09/26/2024 - 00:01
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Finally Bullish, XRP Getting Closer to Edge, Solana (SOL) Fails at $150 Once Again
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Advertisement

    An excessive number of leveraged long positions can lead to a precarious state of the market since even a small decline in price can precipitate a wave of liquidations. In fact, the price of Bitcoin fell more quickly and dramatically than anticipated as a result of a wave of liquidations that were sparked by the decline in value.

    Significant concerns about who is selling are brought up by the $1.28 billion sell-off and the drop in open interest. Large institutional investors, or whales, might be taking profits at significant resistance levels such as $64,800. These major players frequently sell into strength, understanding that a sizable chunk of the market is overleveraged and providing them with a chance to sell at premium margins.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 26, 2024 - 7:54
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Warns Users to Buy Bitcoin for 'Terrifying' Reason
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Sep 26, 2024 - 7:46
    Another Satoshi-Era Wallet Gets Activated
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    News
    Sep 11, 2024 - 10:26
    U.Today Becomes Third Most-Visited Crypto Website in World, Similarweb Says
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Aug 31, 2024 - 11:00
    Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebound in September?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    EOS Network significantly upgrades with 1-Second Transaction Finality
    TON Ecosystem and its Projects: A Growing Narrative
    European Gaming Congress 2024 Final Agenda Revealed
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    $1.28 Billion Market Crash: Who Sold Bitcoin (BTC)?
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Warns Users to Buy Bitcoin for 'Terrifying' Reason
    Another Satoshi-Era Wallet Gets Activated
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD