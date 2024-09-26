    Bitcoin (BTC) on Brink as Legendary Trader Brandt Warns About Ominous Pattern

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Peter Brandt has shared a doom-laden Bitcoin chart that spells some trouble for the bulls
    Thu, 26/09/2024 - 5:50
    Bitcoin (BTC) on Brink as Legendary Trader Brandt Warns About Ominous Pattern
    Cover image via U.Today
    In a recent social media post, commodity trader Peter Brandt noted that Bitcoin is in the process of forming a series of lower highs and lower lows.

    This pattern tends to signal a bullish-to-bearish trend reversal in almost all markets.

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Finally Bullish, XRP Getting Closer to Edge, Solana (SOL) Fails at $150 Once Again
    PayPal Now Lets Millions of US Merchants Buy Crypto
    Will Bitcoin Be "Big Winner" This Year? Scaramucci and Pompliano Think So

    According to Brandt, only "a meaningful close" above the July highs would be able to change this sequence. 

    Bitcoin is currently trading at $63,616, according to CoinGecko data. The leading cryptocurrency has slipped by 0.9% over the past 24 hours.

    As reported by U.Today, Brandt recently predicted that Bitcoin would be able to substantially outperform gold.

    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

