Bitcoin (BTC) on Brink as Legendary Trader Brandt Warns About Ominous Pattern

In a recent social media post, commodity trader Peter Brandt noted that Bitcoin is in the process of forming a series of lower highs and lower lows.
This pattern tends to signal a bullish-to-bearish trend reversal in almost all markets.
According to Brandt, only "a meaningful close" above the July highs would be able to change this sequence.
Bitcoin is currently trading at $63,616, according to CoinGecko data. The leading cryptocurrency has slipped by 0.9% over the past 24 hours.
As reported by U.Today, Brandt recently predicted that Bitcoin would be able to substantially outperform gold.