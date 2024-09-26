Bitcoin (BTC) on Brink as Legendary Trader Brandt Warns About Ominous Pattern

In a recent social media post, commodity trader Peter Brandt noted that Bitcoin is in the process of forming a series of lower highs and lower lows.

Bitcoin ($BTCUSD) continues to be in a sequence of lower highs and lower lows. Only a meaningful close above the Jul highs would change this sequence and official complete the 6-month expanding triangle pic.twitter.com/GaSBWZRoE6 — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) September 25, 2024

This pattern tends to signal a bullish-to-bearish trend reversal in almost all markets.

According to Brandt, only "a meaningful close" above the July highs would be able to change this sequence.

Bitcoin is currently trading at $63,616, according to CoinGecko data. The leading cryptocurrency has slipped by 0.9% over the past 24 hours.