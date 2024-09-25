Will Bitcoin Be "Big Winner" This Year? Scaramucci and Pompliano Think So

Will Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, outperform other assets in 2024? Eccentric American financier Anthony Scaramucci appears to think so.

The head of asset management firm SkyBridge Capital recently took to the X social media network to share a recent CNBC interview with vocal Bitcoin proponent Anthony Pompliano.

Scaramucci highlighted Pompliano's quote about the former's expectations regarding the cryptocurrency's price performance during the remaining part of 2024.

During his interview, Pompliano has explained that Bitcoin tends to be the most sensitive asset when it comes to global liquidity. "I think that Bitcoin ends up being a big winner whenever we get cheap money flow into the system. And it feels like we just went through this big regime change. We were tightening. Everyone was trying to drain liquidity from the system. Now, we gonna go the other way," he stressed.

Pompliano has admitted that it is hard to tell what exactly is pushing the price of Bitcoin. At the same time, he has pointed to the fact that more than 50% of Bitcoin is being held for more than a year. This, according to Pompliano, is "the best signal."

As reported by U.Today , Scaramucci recently predicted that the Federal Reserve's interest rate cuts would be able to push the price of Bitcoin higher. He also named the introduction of clear crypto regulation as another possible catalyst. The financier has predicted that the leading cryptocurrency could soar to $100,000 this year.