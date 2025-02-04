1,190,645 SOL in Minutes: What's Going On?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A major SOL transfer in recent hours has caught the attention of the crypto community. The transaction, which occurred between two unknown wallets, saw 1,190,645 SOL moved at a go, sparking speculation.

Advertisement

According to Blockchain data tracker Whale Alert, "1,190,645 SOL worth $242,492,804 was transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallet."

🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 1,190,645 #SOL (242,492,804 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallethttps://t.co/HHkhSnaEpk — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) February 4, 2025

Although the exact reason for the move remains unknown as well as the identity of the wallets, several explanations might be likely.

Advertisement

Large amounts of SOL moving between wallets might suggest that whales may be redistributing holdings, possibly for over-the-counter (OTC) trades. The transfer could be a security measure, with funds being moved to a different cold wallet for safer storage.

Building upon a three-day decline since Jan. 31, Solana sharply fell in Monday's trading session, reaching lows of $176, where buyers rushed to buy the dip. Surprisingly, Solana closed Monday's session in green and above $200. At the time of writing, SOL was sustaining part of its gains, up 5.32% in the last 24 hours to $209.

That said, the recent SOL move might be in response to recent dip-buying across the markets.

Solana network expands

A recent report released by Everstake highlighted key milestones achieved by Solana in the year 2024.

Daily active addresses are a strong indicator of user engagement and ecosystem activity. In October 2024, Solana reached a peak of 120 million active addresses. The record for 2024 was reached on Oct. 22, with 9.4 million active addresses in a single day.

At the end of December, the network reached an all-time high (ATH) of approximately 138 million daily transactions (successful and reverted transactions).

Total Value Locked (TVL) on Solana increased to $9.5 billion in December, the highest amount since Jan. 6, 2022. Solana's DEX ecosystem generated record-breaking monthly trading volumes in December, exceeding $188 billion. This was an astonishing increase of eight times since the beginning of the year. Solana hit an all-time high in REV (Real Economic Value) on Nov. 20, reaching over $27.6 million in just 24 hours.