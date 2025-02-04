Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    1,190,645 SOL in Minutes: What's Going On?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    1,190,645 SOL moved sparks speculation amid market uncertainty
    Tue, 4/02/2025 - 14:25
    A
    A
    A
    1,190,645 SOL in Minutes: What's Going On?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A major SOL transfer in recent hours has caught the attention of the crypto community. The transaction, which occurred between two unknown wallets, saw 1,190,645 SOL moved at a go, sparking speculation.

    Advertisement

    According to Blockchain data tracker Whale Alert, "1,190,645 SOL worth $242,492,804 was transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallet."

    Although the exact reason for the move remains unknown as well as the identity of the wallets, several explanations might be likely.

    Advertisement

    Large amounts of SOL moving between wallets might suggest that whales may be redistributing holdings, possibly for over-the-counter (OTC) trades. The transfer could be a security measure, with funds being moved to a different cold wallet for safer storage.

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Reveals His Only Birthday Wish As He Turns 60
    SHIB Burns Jump 567%, But Here’s Big Price Twist
    Coinbase's Top Lawyer to Testify in Congress
    Ethereum's Buterin Says Pectra Will Double L2 Capacity

    Related
    Solana (SOL) Returns to $200 Following Huge Crash, What's Next?
    Mon, 02/03/2025 - 14:30
    Solana (SOL) Returns to $200 Following Huge Crash, What's Next?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Building upon a three-day decline since Jan. 31, Solana sharply fell in Monday's trading session, reaching lows of $176, where buyers rushed to buy the dip. Surprisingly, Solana closed Monday's session in green and above $200. At the time of writing, SOL was sustaining part of its gains, up 5.32% in the last 24 hours to $209.

    That said, the recent SOL move might be in response to recent dip-buying across the markets.

    Solana network expands

    A recent report released by Everstake highlighted key milestones achieved by Solana in the year 2024.

    Related
    Solana Network Expands by $6 Billion Since 2025 — What’s Driving It?
    Sat, 02/01/2025 - 15:45
    Solana Network Expands by $6 Billion Since 2025 — What’s Driving It?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Daily active addresses are a strong indicator of user engagement and ecosystem activity. In October 2024, Solana reached a peak of 120 million active addresses. The record for 2024 was reached on Oct. 22, with 9.4 million active addresses in a single day.

    At the end of December, the network reached an all-time high (ATH) of approximately 138 million daily transactions (successful and reverted transactions).

    Total Value Locked (TVL) on Solana increased to $9.5 billion in December, the highest amount since Jan. 6, 2022. Solana's DEX ecosystem generated record-breaking monthly trading volumes in December, exceeding $188 billion. This was an astonishing increase of eight times since the beginning of the year. Solana hit an all-time high in REV (Real Economic Value) on Nov. 20, reaching over $27.6 million in just 24 hours.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Solana News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Feb 4, 2025 - 14:04
    DOGE Price Prediction for February 4
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Title news
    News
    Feb 4, 2025 - 13:57
    10,423,720,000,000 Shiba Inu Stun World's Largest Crypto Exchange
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Qarden Token Unveils Groundbreaking Cross-Chain Technology to Power the Future of Decentralized Finance
    Qardun Revolutionizes Blockchain-Based Payments, Captivating the Crypto World
    Agent A.I. (AGNT) Token Presale Goes Live – A Thoughtful Take on AI and Meme Culture
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    1,190,645 SOL in Minutes: What's Going On?
    DOGE Price Prediction for February 4
    10,423,720,000,000 Shiba Inu Stun World's Largest Crypto Exchange
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD