103.2 Million Dogecoin Goes to Robinhood as DOGE Up 5% - Mysterious Whale Spotted

article image
Yuri Molchan
Astounding amount of Dogecoin (DOGE) sent to Robinhood from mysterious blockchain address
Wed, 24/01/2024 - 11:53
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Contents
Prominent cryptocurrency tracking platform Whale Alert has announced that approximately 15 hours ago, it spotted a tremendous amount of Dogecoin transferred by an anonymous whale to popular brokerage platform Robinhood.

Overall, more than 100 million Dogecoin have been transacted with a likely goal of being sold, while over the past 24 hours, the DOGE price has demonstrated a 5% increase.

Whale moves 103 million DOGE

According to a recent X/Twitter post published by the aforementioned platform, an unknown cryptocurrency whale shoveled a total of 103,293,021 DOGE to Robinhood. Details provided by Whale Alert show that there was also an additional transfer of 2,765,809 DOGE.

Overall, according to the wallet’s page on the Blockchair explorer, recently this DOGE whale has been quite active sending and receiving massive chunks of Dogecoin.

Thus, earlier today, this wallet received 21,000,000 DOGE, and prior to that incoming transfer, it had sent out 550,299 and 82,111,111 DOGE to other wallets. On Jan. 22, it had a large incoming DOGE chunk of 163,110,047.358 meme coins. On Jan. 17, 11,626,815.4788 DOGE landed in this wallet address.

Overall, the statistics say, the whale has spent 19,689,063,770 DOGE and received 19,691,829,579 DOGE. At the time of this writing, there are 2,765,809 Dogecoin on its balance.

Dogecoin price performance

Dogecoin is striving to recover after its recent astounding price drop. Since Jan. 20, DOGE has shed 21.37%, hitting a local bottom of $0.7660 on Tuesday. Prior to that, the DOGE price skyrocketed by a whopping 28.39% as the news spread that Elon Musk was preparing to launch internal peer-to-peer payments on his X/Twitter social media platform.

The DOGE community continues to hope that Musk will, after all, at least include a DOGE option in the official payment tools list on X, hence the massive price surge.

Over the last 24 hours, the original cryptocurrency inspired by memes increased by 5%, exchanging hands at $0.08032 at the time of writing.

#Dogecoin #Robinhood #Cryptocurrency Whales #Elon Musk
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
