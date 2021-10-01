Visa Partner Wallester Purchases Its First 33 NFTs

Wallester, a top-tier digital payments solution and VISA Principal Member, purchases a one-of-a-kind digital collectibles line developed by Astro Frens.

Wallester makes its first foray into NFT segment

According to the official announcement shared in the social media channels of Wallester, it has followed the strategy of its partner VISA in expanding into the digital collectibles segment. Weeks after Visa's much-overhyped purchase of a Crypto Punks collection for $150,000, Wallester obtains 33 astronaut bulls.

Wallester joined the NFT Movement!



To voice our support on the NFT movement and our global partner - Visa, we have purchased a total of 33 ‘Astro Bulls’ worth 3.05 ETH from the Astro Frens project!



Read more: https://t.co/RG23RWcIjg#AstroFrens #VISA #opensea #binance pic.twitter.com/S8kA5cJj8J September 30, 2021

The net sum of purchases is over 3.05 Ethers, or about $10,000 at the time of the deal. The collection is created and minted by start-up Astro Frens. Astro Frens made headlines with its out-of-this-world intergalactic bull symbols releases. Proof-of-ownership for this collection is registered on the oldest smart contracts platform, Ethereum (ETH).

As per a statement by Wallester representatives, this purchase is only the beginning of its NFT journey. More and more products can introduce their tokens to Wallester:

As a young company, we want to support projects that are just as young and promising. We love the Astro Frens collection, and we have no doubt that the future is in NFT and cryptocurrency. If you too are promoting crypto- and NFT-products, we would be happy to offer you personalized branded payment card solutions.

Besides investing, NFTs are among Wallester's top priorities: its team offers digital payments services to a variety of cryptocurrency products, including DeFi, GameFi and NFT startups.

Visa partner delivers "white label" banking services

European fintech major Wallester addresses comprehensive physical and virtual card issuance services. Under a "white label" model, it allows entrepreneurs to deploy and utilize their own payment frameworks for digital and fiat currencies. With Wallester's tools, its customers can advance their business processes and marketing.

Crypto-centric services are in particular focus for Wallester's progress. To that end, decentralized teams Scallop and DigitMoney joined the list of Wallester's customers.

With its focus on NFTs, Wallester earned a spot in the top rankings of fintech services vendors. It collaborates with enterprises from different countries in the European Economic Area.