AMC Starts Accepting Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash for Ticket Purchases

News
Fri, 11/12/2021 - 06:14
article image
Alex Dovbnya
AMC customers can finally purchase tickets with several major cryptocurrencies
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron has announced that the cinema giant now accepts Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash for ticket purchases after months of teasing.

Aron also adds that Dogecoin will be the next cryptocurrency added by the cinema giant.

Moreover, the 67-year-old CEO recently confirmed that AMC would also add Shiba Inu, another popular joke cryptocurrency with a rapidly growing community.

The world’s largest movie theater chain initially announced its plan to start accepting Bitcoin in early August.

In mid-September, Aron also tweeted about the company’s plan to add several major altcoins before he posted Twitter polls about Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

AMC has also enabled support for Google Pay and ApplePay as well as Paypal on its website and mobile app.

In early October, AMC allowed its customers to purchase electronic gift cards with several cryptocurrencies, including Dogecoin.

Despite a better-than-expected earnings report, the AMC stock dropped as much as 17% this week before rebounding slightly on Thursday. According to a recent regulatory filing, Aron recently sold $25 million worth of shares.  

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

