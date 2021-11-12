AMC Starts Accepting Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash for Ticket Purchases

AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron has announced that the cinema giant now accepts Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash for ticket purchases after months of teasing.

Big newsflash! As promised, many new ways NOW to pay online at AMC. We proudly now accept: drumroll, please… Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin. Also Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal. Incredibly, they already account for 14% of our total online transactions! Dogecoin next. pic.twitter.com/a7pqYBm7HB — Adam Aron (@CEOAdam) November 12, 2021

Aron also adds that Dogecoin will be the next cryptocurrency added by the cinema giant.



Moreover, the 67-year-old CEO recently confirmed that AMC would also add Shiba Inu , another popular joke cryptocurrency with a rapidly growing community.



The world’s largest movie theater chain initially announced its plan to start accepting Bitcoin in early August.



In mid-September, Aron also tweeted about the company’s plan to add several major altcoins before he posted Twitter polls about Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.