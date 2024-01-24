$100 Million in XRP Transferred to Mystery Address as XRP Price Up

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent development, Whale Alert has uncovered a massive XRP withdrawal from Bitvavo, a prominent European exchange. The withdrawal, totaling a staggering 196.4 million XRP tokens valued at $101.5 million, has raised eyebrows as the digital assets vanished into an "unknown" destination.

Tracking the flow of funds, XRP Scan and Bithomp revealed an intriguing sequence of events. An unknown high-volume recipient address was activated today through this large transfer, subsequently leading to withdrawals to two additional unknown addresses. Eventually, the original wallet was completely emptied.

One may suggest that these enigmatic addresses likely belong to Bitvavo's internal storage wallets, drawing parallels with observed transactions of a similar nature involving the exchange.

XRP price action

This substantial transfer coincided with noteworthy XRP price action. Despite a recent dip of over 5.5% that saw the token plummet to $0.496, the XRP market made a surprising recovery, bouncing back to levels above $0.5 per token — a crucial psychological threshold.

XRP to USD by CoinMarketCap

If XRP manages to consolidate around this mark and market conditions remain favorable, there is speculation that the token's price may experience further growth.

The XRP community is now abuzz with discussions about the implications of this transfer on the digital asset's price trajectory. The intrigue deepens as market participants ponder the motive behind Bitvavo's massive transfer.

Some speculate that a substantial buyer may have strategically acquired a significant volume of XRP, anticipating a bullish trend in the token's price.