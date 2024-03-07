Advertisement
AD

$100 Million Ethereum Transfer Floods Major Exchange as ETH Price up 9%

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Jaw-droppping $100 million Ethereum transfer floods Binance amid ETH's remarkable 9% price surge
Thu, 7/03/2024 - 15:03
$100 Million Ethereum Transfer Floods Major Exchange as ETH Price up 9%
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a significant development on the crypto market, Whale Alert data has revealed a staggering transfer of 26,889 ETH, valued at an impressive $102.18 million, from an undisclosed source to the renowned crypto platform Binance

Advertisement

Related
Ethereum in Spotlight as CFTC Chairman Testifies Before Congress

Such large-scale transactions typically spark intrigue within the crypto community, often interpreted as a move by a major investor to liquidate their assets. This transfer, notably, coincides with Ethereum's recent surge to $3,800, marking its highest price point since January 2022.

ETH's recent ascent, witnessing a notable 9% increase over the past week, has been overshadowed by Bitcoin's price monumental surge, as the pioneer cryptocurrency soared to unprecedented heights. While Ethereum's current value stands at $3,800, it still falls short of its all-time high of $4,868, achieved in a previous market cycle. The question looms: will Ethereum follow Bitcoin's lead and breach its historical price ceiling?

""
ETH to USD by CoinMarketCap

The influx of Ethereum onto Binance raises speculation about the intentions of major investors. Traditionally, large transfers to exchanges are seen as precursors to potential sell-offs, while withdrawals often signal bullish sentiment. This transfer, in particular, raises eyebrows as it aligns with Ethereum's upward trajectory, prompting speculation about the motives driving such a substantial movement of assets.

Related
Ethereum: Gigantic 97,276 ETH Purchase Stuns Crypto Community

As the crypto market continues to captivate investors worldwide, the convergence of significant transactions and price movements adds layers of intrigue. Whether this transfer foreshadows impending market movements or serves as a testament to Ethereum's growing prominence remains to be seen. 

#Ethereum #Ethereum News
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image SHIB Founder Ryoshi's Crucial 'Burn Message' Shared by Shiba Inu Team
2024/03/07 14:59
SHIB Founder Ryoshi's Crucial 'Burn Message' Shared by Shiba Inu Team
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for March 7
2024/03/07 14:59
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for March 7
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Binance Announces New BTC, ETH, BNB Listings: Details
2024/03/07 14:59
Binance Announces New BTC, ETH, BNB Listings: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Telos introduces ETH France President Jerome de Tychey as first member of Executive Advisor Committee
Crypto's New Epicenter: Asia's Rising Influence
Firewall raises $3.7M to take smart contracts mainstream with programmable finality
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

$100 Million Ethereum Transfer Floods Major Exchange as ETH Price up 9%
SHIB Founder Ryoshi's Crucial 'Burn Message' Shared by Shiba Inu Team
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for March 7
Show all