    $10 Billion Ethereum (ETH) Volume to Spark Beginning of Bull Market

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    ETH makes up 100 days of losses within 4 day rally
    Sun, 10/11/2024 - 11:58
    Cover image via x.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Ethereum, which is trading at about $3,120, is causing an euphoria in the cryptocurrency market right now. The market has been reminded of Ethereum's ability to remain the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization for almost eight years, and this upward trend has rekindled investor interest.

    Ethereum may be poised for a new bull run, which could pave the way for additional gains according to the recent spike in activity. Data from whale transactions indicates a discernible increase, indicating heightened activity from significant ETH stakeholders. These whale addresses, which have historically had a big impact on price changes, have helped Ethereum rise to a 14-week high recently.

    Article image
    Ethereum/USDT Chart by TradingView

    These major stakeholders' comeback suggests that big players are becoming more confident, perhaps in anticipation of Ethereum's continued rise in the current market cycle. Ethereum's transaction volume recently surged to an astounding $10 trillion in addition to whale activity. Increased network demand is frequently reflected in such high transaction volumes, which is a sign of promising future price movement. Increased network utility and trading interest are suggested by this increase in on-chain activity, which may soon raise Ethereum's price even more.

    Profits from Bitcoin are likely to start moving into altcoins like Ethereum as the cryptocurrency is driving the current market rally. Given that its on-chain metrics are still strong, this capital redistribution may bring ETH closer to its all-time high of about $4,800. Ethereum has a history of rising on the wave of rekindled market optimism following Bitcoin's new high. Investors in Ethereum should keep a close eye on important support levels and watch for any long-term rise in whale activity and transaction volume.

    We might see Ethereum get closer to the psychological $4,000 mark as market sentiment about it continues to improve, which could spark a larger rally in the altcoin market. Investors have cause to be upbeat about Ethereum's short- and long-term prospects due to the network's and transactions' continuous expansion.

    #Ethereum
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

