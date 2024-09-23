    0 Shiba Inu in 24 Hours, Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet Awakens After 13 Years of Dormancy, Anthony Pompliano Comments on Bitcoin BlackRock Victory: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    Advertisement
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina
    Take a look at what news the weekend brought with U.Today's latest news digest
    Mon, 23/09/2024 - 16:53
    0 Shiba Inu in 24 Hours, Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet Awakens After 13 Years of Dormancy, Anthony Pompliano Comments on Bitcoin BlackRock Victory: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Check out the top three news stories from the past weekend presented to you by U.Today.

    0 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 hours, what's happening?

    On Saturday, Sept. 21, the SHIB community spotted unusual figures for the Shiba Inu's burn rate. According to data provided by the Shibburn X account, on the aforementioned day, 0 SHIB tokens were burnt, implying an outstandingly bearish reading for this metric. It remains unclear how such a situation occurred, particularly given SHIB's low price, which usually encourages token burning. The anomaly in the number of destroyed tokens raised questions about the effectiveness of the recently launched ShibTorch portal, which was intended to automate the token burning process, either due to the portal not functioning as projected, or due to dwindling transactions on the network, which leads to the burning of a relatively lower number of tokens. However, per a recent update by U.Today, later on Sept. 21, the burn rate figures surged 547%, with up to 1,746,465 SHIB burnt.

    Satoshi-era Bitcoin wallet activated after 13 years

    After more than 13 years of inactivity, an ancient Bitcoin wallet holding 59 Bitcoin valued at approximately $3.8 million awakened last Friday, Sept. 20. The activation coincided with a significant surge in Bitcoin's price, during which the flagship crypto briefly crossed the $64,000 mark for the first time since late August. However, it is unlikely that the wallet's awakening is directly linked to the recent price increase, as no consistent pattern has been observed with such reactivations. It is interesting to note that this is the first time that a Bitcoin wallet with such an impressive term of dormancy (over 13 years) has been activated during this month. However, later in the weekend, another ancient wallet followed suit; as reported by U.Today, on Sunday, a BTC address holding 50 Bitcoins emerged from hibernation that lasted 14 years.

    HOT Stories
    Binance Founder CZ to Be Released From Jail This Week – Will Bitcoin Price Surge?
    14 Years On: Satoshi Nakamoto's Vision for Bitcoin Payments Echoes
    Michael Saylor Issues Epic Bitcoin Prediction Using Just 2 Words
    Ripple Prepares for Stablecoin Launch With New Burns

    Related
    $1 Billion in 24 Hours for Bitcoin (BTC): What's Happening?
    Fri, 09/20/2024 - 14:45
    $1 Billion in 24 Hours for Bitcoin (BTC): What's Happening?
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin (BTC) BlackRock victory commented on by top Bitcoiner angel investor

    Last Friday marked the approval of BlackRock’s Bitcoin options by the SEC; they will be traded on the Nasdaq under the IBIT ticker. The development caught the attention of major figures in the crypto sphere, including MicroStrategy cofounder Michael Saylor; he praised the approval, stating that it will greatly "accelerate institutional Bitcoin adoption." This allows institutional investors to engage with Bitcoin without the complexities of directly holding the cryptocurrency.  Anthony Pompliano, an angel investor and Bitcoin advocate, echoed Saylor's sentiment, suggesting that this move will increase institutional adoption, at the same time reducing Bitcoin's volatility and limiting its "explosive upside." However, Pompliano cautioned investors to temper their expectations regarding future returns, as Bitcoin may not yield the same high returns seen in the past.

    #Shiba Inu #Bitcoin #BlackRock #Anthony Pompliano
    About the author
    article image
    Valeria Blokhina

    Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 23, 2024 - 16:49
    CEO of Bitcoin Mining Giant Marathon Predicts Energy Market Disruption
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Sep 23, 2024 - 16:39
    Binance Issues Important Upgrade Alert to Crypto Users
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    News
    Sep 23, 2024 - 16:53
    0 Shiba Inu in 24 Hours, Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet Awakens After 13 Years of Dormancy, Anthony Pompliano Comments on Bitcoin BlackRock Victory: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Shiba InuBitcoinBlackRockAnthony Pompliano
    article image Valeria Blokhina
    News
    Sep 23, 2024 - 16:49
    CEO of Bitcoin Mining Giant Marathon Predicts Energy Market Disruption
    AI
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 23, 2024 - 16:39
    Binance Issues Important Upgrade Alert to Crypto Users
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Sep 23, 2024 - 16:18
    Binance Founder CZ to Be Released From Jail This Week – Will Bitcoin Price Surge?
    Changpeng ZhaoBinanceBitcoin
    article image Yuri Molchan
    News
    Sep 23, 2024 - 15:58
    Bitcoin Price Has One Concern, Reveals Legendary Trader Peter Brandt
    BitcoinBitcoin NewsBitcoin PricePeter Brandt
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Truegems: A Newly Launched NFT Platform on Flare Network
    Ex-Co-Founder of Hamster Kombat Unleashes New Game-Changing Hard Fork: Meet Hamster Cash
    TRON vs Ethereum: Justin Sun Teases Interest in Fighting Vitalik Buterin at Crypto Fight Night
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    0 Shiba Inu in 24 Hours, Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet Awakens After 13 Years of Dormancy, Anthony Pompliano Comments on Bitcoin BlackRock Victory: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    CEO of Bitcoin Mining Giant Marathon Predicts Energy Market Disruption
    Binance Issues Important Upgrade Alert to Crypto Users
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD