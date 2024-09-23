0 Shiba Inu in 24 Hours, Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet Awakens After 13 Years of Dormancy, Anthony Pompliano Comments on Bitcoin BlackRock Victory: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Check out the top three news stories from the past weekend presented to you by U.Today.

0 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 hours, what's happening?

On Saturday, Sept. 21, the SHIB community spotted unusual figures for the Shiba Inu's burn rate. According to data provided by the Shibburn X account, on the aforementioned day, 0 SHIB tokens were burnt, implying an outstandingly bearish reading for this metric. It remains unclear how such a situation occurred, particularly given SHIB's low price, which usually encourages token burning. The anomaly in the number of destroyed tokens raised questions about the effectiveness of the recently launched ShibTorch portal, which was intended to automate the token burning process, either due to the portal not functioning as projected, or due to dwindling transactions on the network, which leads to the burning of a relatively lower number of tokens. However, per a recent update by U.Today, later on Sept. 21, the burn rate figures surged 547%, with up to 1,746,465 SHIB burnt.

Satoshi-era Bitcoin wallet activated after 13 years

After more than 13 years of inactivity, an ancient Bitcoin wallet holding 59 Bitcoin valued at approximately $3.8 million awakened last Friday , Sept. 20. The activation coincided with a significant surge in Bitcoin's price, during which the flagship crypto briefly crossed the $64,000 mark for the first time since late August. However, it is unlikely that the wallet's awakening is directly linked to the recent price increase, as no consistent pattern has been observed with such reactivations. It is interesting to note that this is the first time that a Bitcoin wallet with such an impressive term of dormancy (over 13 years) has been activated during this month. However, later in the weekend, another ancient wallet followed suit; as reported by U.Today, on Sunday, a BTC address holding 50 Bitcoins emerged from hibernation that lasted 14 years.

