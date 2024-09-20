    $1 Billion in 24 Hours for Bitcoin (BTC): What's Happening?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Bitcoin seeing substantial inflow of funds as digital gold makes reversal
    Fri, 20/09/2024 - 14:45
    $1 Billion in 24 Hours for Bitcoin (BTC): What's Happening?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Market analyst Will Clemente reports that there has been a notable increase in trading activity for Bitcoin, with over $1 billion in contracts opened on BTC perpetual futures in the last day alone

    Advertisement

    The market is clearly showing more interest and positions, but there is growing conjecture that a quick flush and run on the market may be imminent, which could signal short-term volatility before any more gains. According to Clemente's analysis, there may be a significant pullback because large contract positions frequently result in liquidation spikes in the event that the market reverses. 

    Traders ought to exercise caution, particularly in light of the rising open interest. This kind of market structure usually comes before significant moves, which can be downward if significant liquidations take place or upward if the momentum keeps going. Important prices to keep an eye on are:

    Advertisement

    $64,000 resistance: This pivotal point is currently reachable and may indicate whether or not Bitcoin will continue its current upward trajectory. Bearish predictions for the near future would be nullified if the asset breaks above this level. 

    HOT Stories
    $1 Billion in 24 Hours for Bitcoin (BTC): What's Happening?
    Ripple CTO Reveals What's Next for XRP Price: Details
    Saylor's MicroStrategy Secures $1 Billion in Notes Offering: More Bitcoin?
    MicroStrategy Announces Enormous Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase: Details

    Related
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt's Solana (SOL) Prediction Ends up Extremely Successful
    Fri, 09/20/2024 - 11:32
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt's Solana (SOL) Prediction Ends up Extremely Successful
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    In the case of a pullback, bulls must remain above this level. This could be a sign of a more significant correction. The next significant support is at $56,000. This is the lower support level in the case of a sudden sell-off or liquidation spike. A failure in this area might portend a more significant reversal of the market trend. 

    Prediction situation: Bitcoin could either continue its run toward the upper channel at $64,000, triggering a sustained breakout if this level is breached, or it could continue to move higher due to the current surge in open interest and price momentum. 

    But there is a good chance of a brief correction, particularly if positions that were overleveraged are liquidated. If bullish sentiment holds, the market may retreat to $60,000 or even lower before starting to rise once again.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 20, 2024 - 14:40
    Coinbase Premium Negative Again: What Does This Mean?
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Title news
    News
    Sep 20, 2024 - 14:35
    Michael Saylor Breaks Silence on BlackRock Bitcoin Whitepaper
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    News
    Sep 20, 2024 - 14:45
    $1 Billion in 24 Hours for Bitcoin (BTC): What's Happening?
    Bitcoin
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Sep 20, 2024 - 14:40
    Coinbase Premium Negative Again: What Does This Mean?
    Bitcoin NewsCoinbase
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Sep 20, 2024 - 14:35
    Michael Saylor Breaks Silence on BlackRock Bitcoin Whitepaper
    Michael SaylorBitcoin
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Sep 20, 2024 - 14:32
    Ripple CTO Reveals What's Next for XRP Price: Details
    Ripple NewsXRP News
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Sep 20, 2024 - 14:12
    AI Meme Coins Rocketing: Check Out Top Gainers
    AIMeme Cryptocurrencies
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Catizen’s $CATI Token Lists on Multiple Exchanges
    LBank Successfully Concludes 'Meet Your Meme' TOKEN2049 Afterparty in Singapore
    Kinka On-Chain Gold Launches on Cardano with EMURGO Support
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    $1 Billion in 24 Hours for Bitcoin (BTC): What's Happening?
    Coinbase Premium Negative Again: What Does This Mean?
    Michael Saylor Breaks Silence on BlackRock Bitcoin Whitepaper
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD