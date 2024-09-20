$1 Billion in 24 Hours for Bitcoin (BTC): What's Happening?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Market analyst Will Clemente reports that there has been a notable increase in trading activity for Bitcoin, with over $1 billion in contracts opened on BTC perpetual futures in the last day alone.

Advertisement

The market is clearly showing more interest and positions, but there is growing conjecture that a quick flush and run on the market may be imminent, which could signal short-term volatility before any more gains. According to Clemente's analysis, there may be a significant pullback because large contract positions frequently result in liquidation spikes in the event that the market reverses.

$1 billion in contracts opened on BTC perps alone in the last 24 hours, wouldn't be surprised if the market did a quick flush and run.



I'm not looking to be that tactical and not touching my positioning, but worth being aware of. pic.twitter.com/iknUFwXFeQ — Will (@WClementeIII) September 19, 2024

Traders ought to exercise caution, particularly in light of the rising open interest. This kind of market structure usually comes before significant moves, which can be downward if significant liquidations take place or upward if the momentum keeps going. Important prices to keep an eye on are:

Advertisement

$64,000 resistance: This pivotal point is currently reachable and may indicate whether or not Bitcoin will continue its current upward trajectory. Bearish predictions for the near future would be nullified if the asset breaks above this level.

In the case of a pullback, bulls must remain above this level. This could be a sign of a more significant correction. The next significant support is at $56,000. This is the lower support level in the case of a sudden sell-off or liquidation spike. A failure in this area might portend a more significant reversal of the market trend.

Prediction situation: Bitcoin could either continue its run toward the upper channel at $64,000, triggering a sustained breakout if this level is breached, or it could continue to move higher due to the current surge in open interest and price momentum.

But there is a good chance of a brief correction, particularly if positions that were overleveraged are liquidated. If bullish sentiment holds, the market may retreat to $60,000 or even lower before starting to rise once again.