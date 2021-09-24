ZKBox to Host Fashion NFT Auction for COACH: Details

ZKBox, a novel Layer 2 marketplace for digital collectibles built on top of zero-knowledge proof technology, is going to release a luxurious fashion collection in the form of NFTs.

ZKBox introduces COACH to NFT world

According to a press release shared with U.Today, mainstream luxury brand COACH, together with GQLab, the content team behind GQ China, prepares the release of a non-fungible token drop.

Exclusive: Blurred preview of new NFT collection // Image by ZKBox

Six limited editions of NFT artworks are inspired by COACH's Fall 2021 collection, dubbed COACH Forever Season Two. Pioneering L2 NFT platform ZKBox has been chosen as a technical platform for this release and associated airdrop.

All non-fungible tokens of this collection will be minted on ZKBox’s resource-efficient and low-cost platform. For both COACH and GQ Labs, this initiative will be the first entrance into the red-hot NFT segment.

GQLab is the long-term strategic partner of the COACH brand. GQLab has onboarded marketing and PR experts from various industries: it produces and curates content on TikTok, Bilibili, Weibo and WeChat, i.e., both Chinese and international social media platforms.

This collaboration is set to unveil the cutting-edge NFT experience for all enthusiasts of the fashion, luxury and digital art industries across the globe. ZKBox’s design will allow it to conduct token minting and airdrops in a fair, inclusive and transparent manner.

NFT lottery launches on Weibo

Every COACH customer has a chance to win a unique non-fungible token in a promo campaign introduced by COACH, GQLab and ZKBox. To be eligible for the airdrop, enthusiasts should share their ideas on matching and mixing the proposed designs on “Chinese Twitter,” Weibo.

In all, six winners will be chosen: lucky NFT fans will receive limited ERC-20 (Ethereum-based) digital collectibles. To ensure a seamless airdrop, ZKBox will provide all winners with detailed manuals on how to claim NFT bonuses.

Hailan Jia, PR Director at ZKBox, stresses the importance of the collaboration for all participants, as well as for the segment of digital art as a whole:

NFTs are acting as a gateway for brands, individuals, and audiences that have not previously been involved in the blockchain and crypto space to enter. There’s so much opportunity for experimentation and innovation, and that is attracting the attention of top players in multiple industries. COACH and GGLab are top players in their respective fields, so we’re excited to jointly work and bring these fashions content to the digital world.

ZKBox leverages Ethereum’s Layer 2 scalability technology zk-proofs for minting, storage and exchange of non-fungible tokens.