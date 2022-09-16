You Can Now Use Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Pay at 90 Million Merchants with Binance Card

Fri, 09/16/2022 - 14:37
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) continues to see growing adoption, with Binance's pilot card in Argentina now supporting it
You Can Now Use Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Pay at 90 Million Merchants with Binance Card
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Meme cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) can now be accepted by roughly 90 million merchants around the globe, according to a Friday announcement.

This was made possible by Binance Argentina adding SHIB to the list of supported cryptocurrencies for its prepaid card.

Users can earn up to 8% in crypto cashback on their purchases. The exact percentage depends on one's card level.

Binance's prepaid card was rolled out back in early August in partnership with financial services corporation Mastercard in Argentina. It started testing the waters with the product's beta launch.

Related
Ethereum Merge Causes Bitcoin Dominance Growth, Here's Why

Last year, several local cryptocurrency exchanges, including Lemon Cash, launched their own cryptocurrency card offerings.

The Binance card can be used at all physical and online merchants that support Mastercard.

Binance rolled out its card in the European Economic Area (EEA) back in July 2020 in partnership with global debit card issuer Swipe.

Argentina became the first Latin American country to introduce such a card.

The card converts a vast number of cryptocurrencies into fiat currencies at the point of sale.

The addition of SHIB will likely push the cryptocurrency's merchant adoption. As reported by U.Today, BitPay, the leading cryptocurrency payment process, added support for the meme coin in December. This prompted many merchants to accept the token.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Ethereum Offshoot Coin ETHW Plunges 60% Since Start of Trading: Details
09/16/2022 - 16:06
Ethereum Offshoot Coin ETHW Plunges 60% Since Start of Trading: Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Wall Street Veteran Believes Bitcoin and Ethereum Look "Ominously" Bearish
09/16/2022 - 16:04
Wall Street Veteran Believes Bitcoin and Ethereum Look "Ominously" Bearish
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image BTC, XRP and LTC Price Analysis for September 16
09/16/2022 - 16:03
BTC, XRP and LTC Price Analysis for September 16
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk