Yield Monitor Integrates DeFiChain to Provide Insights into On-Chain Metrics

The multi-chain portfolio tracker for DeFi investors, Yield Monitor , announced the integration of the DeFiChain (DFI) blockchain into the Yield Monitor database, which makes it the second non-EVM integration.

DeFiChain joins a variety of cryptocurrency projects like Algorand, Avalanche, Binance and other notable cryptocurrency projects that have been previously incorporated into the Yield Monitor database.

What is DeFiChain?



Learn how DeFiChain can change the way you think about the future of #Finance.

Featuring #Bitcoin, #Ethereum, #Doge, Liquidity Mining and Decentralized Assets, working together to enable high returns & easy access to financial marketshttps://t.co/tDcGH67637 — DeFiChain (@defichain) February 10, 2022

According to Yield Monitor's CEO, projects are ready to build collaborative relationships between each other and bring more value to both ecosystems by providing more support to various builders and creators.

The integration of DeFiChain will enable users to gain insights into the on-chain metrics around DeFiChain. The blockchain data will help trailing assets held in wallets on the DeFiChain blockchain and route cross-chain transactions.

DeFiChain works as an open-source blockchain project accessible by everyone. It is being supported by a global team of core contributors and a community of active developers. Since transactions on the chain are non-Turing-complete, DeFiChain provides swift, cheap and secure processing to users and decentralized solutions.

Yield Monitor works as a multi-chain portfolio tracking database for DeFi investors and developers. With the help of the app, users can access a variety of assets, liquidity pools and track yield farming performance data in real time.

The portfolio tracker offers high-grade visualization of market and on-chain data. In addition to existing functions, the team is planning to add crucial tools that allow the tracking of impermanent loss, order book and trade volume metrics, multi-protocol liquidity pools and yield farming comparisons.