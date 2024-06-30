Xuirin Finance (XUIRIN) Bets on Social Media Presence, Launches Affiliate Program

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Launched in early 2024, cryptocurrency ecosystem Xuirin Finance (XUIRIN) is betting big on its social media presence. Its affiliate program is designed to allow every Web3 enthusiast to benefit from spreading the word about the protocol’s accomplishments and plans.

Xuirin Finance (XUIRIN) advances community initiatives in social media

Xurin Finance (XUIRIN), a 360º cryptocurrency ecosystem backed by native eponymous token XUIRIN, accelerates its promotion on mainstream social media platforms. First of all, it is focused on propelling activities on X (formerly Twitter), Telegram and Reddit, the three most important instruments for cryptocurrency marketing.

#XuirinFinance (#XUIRIN), a #DeFi platform, is capturing everyone's attention and becoming very popular with its ongoing presale. 😍🚀



20,735,861 Xuirin tokens sold already.



Thank you for your support! 🙏



Don't miss out – buy more xuirin in the presale!https://t.co/gR8i5YBjWU pic.twitter.com/QvZn9WBApL — xuirin (@xuirin_finance) May 23, 2024

As the XUIRIN presale that is being run through the protocol’s main website is gaining traction, more and more Web3 enthusiasts are subscribing to Xurin Finance's (XUIRIN) official media channels to stay up to date on its latest milestones.

Core team members and contributors share the hottest content about Xurin Finance (XUIRIN) achievements in their official accounts.

Xurin Finance (XUIRIN)’s X page covers all major milestones of the presale's progress, including XUIRIN listings on trackers, media publications, development updates and so on.

Xuirin Finance’s (XUIRIN) affiliate program kicks off

David Kelly, director of Xuirin Finance (XUIRIN), always stresses the importance of the protocol for global Web3 progress and the key role the community plays in its development:

Xuirin Finance is all about using the latest technology to easily connect the world of cryptocurrency with traditional money systems.

In order to expand the media presence of the protocol and its visibility on social media and search engines, the Xuirin Finance (XUIRIN) team initiated a 10% affiliate program. There is no eligibility criteria: every owner of the affiliate link can share it with his/her audience and benefit from referral activity.

Once claimed, the affiliate link generates income for content creators, influencers or average crypto users. Nothing but a valid on-chain wallet is required to sign up for participation in the affiliate program.

One-stop ecosystem for seamless fintech experience: What is Xuirin Finance (XUIRIN)?

The XUIRIN purchasing module is integrated into the start page of Xuirin Finance protocol. Ethereum (ETH) and the ERC-20 version of the U.S. Dollar Tether (USDT) cryptocurrency are available on the website as payment methods.

In Q1-Q3 2024, Xuirin Finance (XUIRIN) garnered much attention as an issuer of the DeFi debit card. The DeFi debit card is fueled by advanced Web 3.0 wallet technology and is therefore seamlessly integrated with Web2.0 payment systems: cards and bank accounts.

The XUIRIN token presale is focused on introducing the exchange to the general crypto audience and allowing crypto customers to benefit from the success of the emerging ecosystem.