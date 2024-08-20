    XRPL Testnet Successfully Reset for Improvements — What's Next?

    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Reset improves testnet stability while also lowering cost of running testnet node
    Tue, 20/08/2024 - 12:40
    
    According to a recent RippleX announcement, the XRPL testnet has been successfully reset, with Testnet DEX content, accounts, balances and settings deleted.

    The reset, which was triggered on Aug. 19, 2024, at 3:00 a.m. EST improves efficiency and testnet stability, while also lowering the cost of operating a testnet node.

    As the reset has been completed successfully, RippleX confirmed that the testnet network and faucet are online and fully operational.

    The reset deletes all ledger data in testnet, including all accounts, transactions, balances, settings, offers, AMMs, escrows and other information. This means all balances will be reset to zero, and the block number will begin from one again. Testnet APIs, faucets, explorers, access rights and wallet connectors are all expected to remain unchanged; these services often handle resets without issue.

    Testnet's amendment statuses will be restored to reflect the XRPL mainnet. Any current accounts or data in either network will require a new test XRP from the faucet and must be recreated.

    What's next?

    Ripple uses testnet and devnet to allow the community to test new features and integrations without risking actual money. The testnet is intended to closely mimic the mainnet's current state, while devnet serves as a preview of proposed and upcoming additions based on the source code's development branch.

    Both networks have a fixed, finite supply of test XRP, much of which is distributed for free via a "faucet" service. The networks are periodically reset to allow the faucet to continue to distribute test XRP, while also ensuring that balances in the test networks have no real-world value.

    RippleX said it is considering long-term measures to enhance the resilience of the testnet and ensure the community is prepared, such as limiting access to testnet XRP to alleviate network stress. Adding further protections should secure the testnet and establish a regular schedule for the testnet's reset.

    #XRPL
