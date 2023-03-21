XRPL Solvency Proof Unveiled at Paris Blockchain Week: Why Is This Important?

Tue, 03/21/2023 - 15:05
article image
Vladislav Sopov
ZK-proofs on XRPL? Solvency proof concept released by hackathon winners, Ripple's developer advocate says
XRPL Solvency Proof Unveiled at Paris Blockchain Week: Why Is This Important?
Cover image via unsplash.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

A new mechanism, XRPL Solvency Proof, is set to enhance a privacy solutions toolkit for all users of DeFis in the XRP Ledger ecosystem and those who leverage XRP in real-world use cases.

More privacy for XRP users: XRPL Solvency Proof wins hackathon in Paris

Privacy mechanism for XRP Ledger, XRPL Solvency Proof that basically unlocks zero-knowledge functions for this blockchain, became the winner of XRPL's Hackathon at Paris Blockchain Week. Jason Tigas, developer advocate at Ripple Inc., congratulated the winning team on March 20.

Technically, the new obfuscation instrument allows individuals to prove solvency without revealing their wallet details, like addresses, transactional history and so on.

A flexible and feature-rich solvency proof mechanism can be integrated in various use cases: it can cryptographically prove the amount of funds stored by this or that wallet without exposing any data to third parties.

The creators of XRPL Solvency Proof stressed that there is growing interest in privacy-centric solutions that will only accelerate with the massive adoption of blockchains in the real-world economy:

However, today with the growing number of applications, particularly within the XRPL ecosystem with use cases increasingly connected to the rest of the world it is becoming increasingly difficult to detach one's on-chain identity from one's own identity.

Developers indicated some promising use cases for the new system, including the likes of insurance, charity, renting, loans, investing, real estate trading and so on.

ZK-based transactions on XRP Ledger are en route

In its MVP that is already available for XRPL testnet and mainnet users, XRPL Solvency Proof can create and verify data proofs. Its transactions module with enhanced zk-functionality is under development right now.

Mr. Tigas also added that XRPL Cashback services scored a "notable mention" award for allowing crypto-friendly merchants to offer loyal customers tokenized cashback in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on XRPL.

Related
XRPL Unveils Proposal for Cross-Chain Bridge: Details

As covered by U.Today previously, XRPL developers introduced a number of DeFi- and NFT-focused technical concepts in Q1, 2023. They address cross-chain bridges, DEXes with AMMs and native NFT standards.

#Ripple News #XRPL
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Cosmos (ATOM) Price May Go Parabolic If This Signal Is Obeyed
03/21/2023 - 14:50
Cosmos (ATOM) Price May Go Parabolic If This Signal Is Obeyed
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image XRP Price Jumps 10%, Important XRP vs. Bitcoin Signal Emerges
03/21/2023 - 14:33
XRP Price Jumps 10%, Important XRP vs. Bitcoin Signal Emerges
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Did Satoshi Nakamoto Foresee Current Bank Crisis? His Bitcoin Statement May Suggest So
03/21/2023 - 14:17
Did Satoshi Nakamoto Foresee Current Bank Crisis? His Bitcoin Statement May Suggest So
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan