XRP to Bounce Sooner Than Expected? Biggest Ethereum (ETH) Selling Surge in 18 Months, Bitcoin (BTC) Loses $90,000

After breaking below an ascending moving average, XRP dropped to $2.24, indicating that momentum on the asset is growing, but in the wrong direction for bulls. Unfortunately, the cryptocurrency is entering a sustainable downtrend, and things might get even worse for the price in the foreseeable future.

It is unclear whether XRP can initiate an instantaneous bounce from this range because, historically, the 100 EMA has functioned as a transitional point rather than a solid support. It is still possible for the market to quickly rebound toward $2.50-$2.55 if the current level holds. But in order for a more robust rally to occur, XRP needs to recover from the previous local resistance level of $2.72. Failure to break above this level could keep the asset in a consolidation phase, but a breakout above it might open the door for a move toward $3.00.

XRP has the potential to swiftly recover higher ground if it experiences an increase in buying pressure. Many investors may be surprised to learn that a short-term rally is possible given the oversold conditions on the RSI.

A drop to $1.79, the 200 EMA, may take place if selling pressure continues and XRP loses support. This would put off any possible recovery and maintain short-term bearish control over XRP. Although there is a chance for a quick rebound, it mostly depends on how the market is feeling and whether buyers can hold the $2.28-$2.30 support zone. That could cause XRP to recover far more quickly than most people think.

Ethereum under pressure

Ethereum's price has dropped precipitously as a result of the biggest selling pressure it has experienced in 18 months. With a current price of $2,428, ETH has experienced a 2.53% decline over the past day, which is indicative of a larger market sell-off. The recent spike in trading volume indicates that there may be more downside in the near future and that the selling pressure is still very present.

This level of trading volume was last seen in August 2025 during a comparable marketwide correction for ETH. The increase in sell orders has sped up Ethereum's decline, causing it to break a brief upward trendline and fall below important support levels. As ETH is currently having difficulty staying above $2,400, worries about a more significant correction are growing.

The moving averages of Ethereum show a bearish outlook. No meaningful recovery has been possible because the asset has been trading below the 200-day EMA, which has served as a powerful resistance zone. A relief bounce for ETH may be imminent as the RSI has fallen to 34 and is getting close to oversold territory, but the overall trend is still weak.

The next significant support is located between $2,200 and $2,100, and a decline toward this range is likely if ETH is unable to maintain above $2,400. A break below $2,000 would validate a protracted downward trend and increase losses. Ethereum's recovery to $2,750 would be the first indication of a possible recovery if there is fresh buying interest in the cryptocurrency.

The 200 EMA at $3,000 would be broken, which would turn the tide back in favor of bulls - but that is still a long way off. The selling pressure on Ethereum has increased, and the asset may experience a more severe correction than first anticipated unless buyers act quickly.

Bitcoin's sentiment changing

The crucial $90,000 support level has been officially breached by Bitcoin signaling a dramatic change in market sentiment. At $87,527, Bitcoin is currently down 1.18% over the past day as a result of increased selling pressure, driving down prices. Given that there is still a good chance of a further decline, the asset's near-term trajectory is called into question by the breakdown of this crucial level.

Now that Bitcoin has surpassed $90,000, focus is shifting to the next significant support levels. The next line of protection might be the 200-day moving average, which is presently trading at about $85,600. A more severe correction toward $80,000 might materialize if Bitcoin is unable to maintain this level.

To avoid sustained bearish momentum, Bitcoin needs to swiftly recover to $90,000. Bitcoin could return to $98,000 if it were to successfully recover above $93,845, which would indicate renewed strength. But if there is not a clear rebound, bearish sentiment will probably prevail.

Bearish situation: Bitcoin may drop further toward $80,000 or even $75,000 if it keeps losing ground and loses support at $85,600. A decline below $75,000 would indicate a more severe market correction, potentially extending losses to $70,000.

Bullish case: A relief rally may develop if Bitcoin recovers $90,000 and encounters significant buying interest around $85,600. It would take a push toward $95,000 and higher to turn the tide back in favor of bulls. Bitcoin is still under a lot of pressure right now, and if buyers do not intervene at crucial support areas, the market may experience more short-term losses.