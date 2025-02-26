Advertisement
AD

    One Billion XRP Surge: Whales Not Missing It

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Wed, 26/02/2025 - 13:21
    XRP surged on-chain, but that trend might not transition to cryptocurrency market
    Advertisement
    One Billion XRP Surge: Whales Not Missing It
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    As on-chain data shows an astounding one billion XRP movement, XRP has been causing a stir on the cryptocurrency market, with a spike in trading activity. Given that XRP is still holding onto a critical support level, this unexpected inflow has raised concerns about a possible market shift. After a recent decline, the asset has been consolidating and is currently trading at $2.30, which certainly creates unpredictability about its next move

    Advertisement

    After recently breaking below a significant ascending trendline, the price of XRP has struggled to sustain bullish momentum. Nevertheless, the asset has found support at $2.28, which is the 100-day EMA. This level may act as a transitional one prior to the next significant price movement. Even after a brief decline to $2.26, XRP has demonstrated resilience by remaining above this critical level.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    XRP would need to regain the $2.50 level, which corresponds to the 50-day EMA, in order to see a significant recovery. It is possible for XRP to move toward $2.75 if buying pressure increases, returning it to a bullish structure. The next significant support, which is located at $1.79 - close to the 200-day EMA - could result in additional losses if the current support is broken. 

    HOT Stories
    Bank Of America CEO Shares What They Need to Start Issuing Stablecoins
    'Not So Fast': John Bollinger Reacts to Bitcoin Bear Market Talk
    'Bitcoin Won't Die': Binance's CZ
    Schiff Names ‘Big Risk’ for Saylor

    Related
    $1.34 Billion in Crypto Liquidations: BTC, ETH and XRP Lead Sell-off
    Tue, 02/25/2025 - 10:15
    $1.34 Billion in Crypto Liquidations: BTC, ETH and XRP Lead Sell-off
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    Advertisement

    Bullish scenario: A breakout above $2.50 may pave the way for a rally toward $2.75 if XRP holds its position above $2.28 and buyers intervene. In the upcoming weeks, a sustained move above this level might push the price toward $3.00, reinforcing the bullish sentiment. 

    Related
    $1.34 Billion in Crypto Liquidations: BTC, ETH and XRP Lead Sell-off
    Tue, 02/25/2025 - 10:15
    $1.34 Billion in Crypto Liquidations: BTC, ETH and XRP Lead Sell-off
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    Bearish scenario: Should selling pressure continue, XRP may test $1.79 and further decline if it loses the $2.28 support. Losses would extend further into the $1.50 range if there were to be a decline below this level, which would signal a protracted bearish phase.

    XRP is still at a pivotal point right now. The recent spike in the price of billions of XRP may be a sign of increased volatility, so the course of the market will be determined by the next few trading sessions.

    #XRP

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 26, 2025 - 22:33
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Loses Crucial Price Support Amid 15% Drop, What's Next?
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Feb 26, 2025 - 14:28
    Jim Cramer Praises Robinhood, Says Other Platforms Making 'Big Mistake'
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Recognizing Excellence at the Connected Banking Awards 2025
    Connected Banking Summit 2025: Industry Leaders Driving Financial Innovation
    Frog Knox Presale Launches Amid Fort Knox Controversy, Offering Unique Investment Opportunity
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Loses Crucial Price Support Amid 15% Drop, What's Next?
    Jim Cramer Praises Robinhood, Says Other Platforms Making 'Big Mistake'
    Large Bitcoin Whales Dump 25,740 BTC in 7 Days, But There's a Catch
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD