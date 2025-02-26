One Billion XRP Surge: Whales Not Missing It

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

As on-chain data shows an astounding one billion XRP movement, XRP has been causing a stir on the cryptocurrency market, with a spike in trading activity. Given that XRP is still holding onto a critical support level, this unexpected inflow has raised concerns about a possible market shift. After a recent decline, the asset has been consolidating and is currently trading at $2.30, which certainly creates unpredictability about its next move.

After recently breaking below a significant ascending trendline, the price of XRP has struggled to sustain bullish momentum. Nevertheless, the asset has found support at $2.28, which is the 100-day EMA. This level may act as a transitional one prior to the next significant price movement. Even after a brief decline to $2.26, XRP has demonstrated resilience by remaining above this critical level.

XRP would need to regain the $2.50 level, which corresponds to the 50-day EMA, in order to see a significant recovery. It is possible for XRP to move toward $2.75 if buying pressure increases, returning it to a bullish structure. The next significant support, which is located at $1.79 - close to the 200-day EMA - could result in additional losses if the current support is broken.

Bullish scenario: A breakout above $2.50 may pave the way for a rally toward $2.75 if XRP holds its position above $2.28 and buyers intervene. In the upcoming weeks, a sustained move above this level might push the price toward $3.00, reinforcing the bullish sentiment.

Bearish scenario: Should selling pressure continue, XRP may test $1.79 and further decline if it loses the $2.28 support. Losses would extend further into the $1.50 range if there were to be a decline below this level, which would signal a protracted bearish phase.

XRP is still at a pivotal point right now. The recent spike in the price of billions of XRP may be a sign of increased volatility, so the course of the market will be determined by the next few trading sessions.