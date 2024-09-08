    XRP to $1? XRP Price Forms Important Bull Pattern

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    XRP could rocket to $1 soon as key technical indicators hint at major breakout
    Sun, 8/09/2024 - 14:49
    XRP to $1? XRP Price Forms Important Bull Pattern
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    After a period of underperformance, XRP is forming a technical setup that could drive its price up to $1 in the near future. The popular cryptocurrency has had a pretty disappointing year so far, with the broader crypto market doing far better. It is down by more than 15% since the beginning of the week, while other major assets have recorded gains of approximately 20%.

    Advertisement

    However, even though there has been a downturn recently, the weekly chart of XRP shows some good signs. It looks like there is an inverse head and shoulders pattern forming, which often signals a potential trend reversal.

    Related
    XRP Price Facing Major Problem
    Sat, 09/07/2024 - 15:35
    XRP Price Facing Major Problem
    Dan BurginDan Burgin

    HOT Stories
    Mike Novogratz's Galaxy Digital Sells $89 Million in Bitcoin, Community Stunned
    Michael Saylor Reacts to BTC Price Drop With Urgent Warning
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 87% in Trading Volume
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Makes Important Bitcoin Correction Statement

    From May to December 2022, the left shoulder formed, followed by a low point — or head — in June 2023. Since August 2024, we have been seeing the right shoulder take shape. However, the key level for traders and investors to keep an eye on is the neckline around $0.65-$0.66.

    Advertisement

    If XRP breaks out above this zone, it could be on its way to the $1 point. Based on historical price patterns, this would be a typical target for such a formation.

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    Another reason to be bullish on XRP will appear if it breaks above 50-week and 200-week exponential moving averages. If the price holds above these levels, traders will probably have more confidence in the breakout narrative, which will make it more likely that the price will keep going up.

    Related
    197 Million XRP in 15 Hours — Here's What's Happening
    Sat, 09/07/2024 - 10:25
    197 Million XRP in 15 Hours — Here's What's Happening
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    The longer-term indicators show even more ambitious figures. The monthly chart shows a symmetrical triangle pattern, which often means a big breakout could be on the way. Some technical models say XRP could reach as high as $4.2 if the upper trendline is broken.

    #XRP #XRP News #XRP Price Analysis #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 8, 2024 - 13:52
    Chris Burniske Drops 'Satoshi is Dead' Setup, but There's Bullish Punchline
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Sep 8, 2024 - 12:54
    Cardano (ADA) Sees Sudden Surge in Trading Activity, What Happened?
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Zeebu, Title Sponsor of TOKEN2049 Singapore Set to Showcase Largest Booth Ever
    RCO Finance's (RCOF) Popularity Soars, Nears New Milestones in its Presale on Ethereum (ETH)
    Digital Transformation Week Europe 2024 – Just 4 Weeks to Go Until the Leading Tech Event in Amsterdam
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP to $1? XRP Price Forms Important Bull Pattern
    Chris Burniske Drops 'Satoshi is Dead' Setup, but There's Bullish Punchline
    Cardano (ADA) Sees Sudden Surge in Trading Activity, What Happened?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD