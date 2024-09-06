Bitcoin to Hit $40,600 in Historic Price Crash, XRP Might Start Forming 'Death Cross' Signal, Shiba Inu Introduces New Portal to Empower Developers: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Here are the top three news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today.

Bitcoin (BTC) to hit $40,600 in historic price crash

A critical Bitcoin warning has recently been issued by on-chain analyst Ali Martinez. In his X post from Sept. 4, Martinez shared a two-month chart for the largest crypto, stating that the TD Sequential indicator shows a sell signal "anticipating a correction." According to the analyst, should Bitcoin lose the crucial $51,000 support level, it could plunge to the low of $40,600. Although the market has experienced several price corrections in recent months, a decline below $51,000 could significantly impact BTC and potentially have repercussions for the broader market. At the moment of writing, Bitcoin is trading at $54,630, down 3.54% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.

XRP might start forming "death cross" signal

XRP seems to be heading toward forming a death cross , a bearish signal that occurs when the 50-day moving average crosses below the 200-day moving average. This pattern usually points to a significant trend reversal, potentially leading to increased selling pressure. Currently, XRP is trading at about $0.52, having a tough time holding those levels; if it cannot gain some bullish momentum, it might see the drop to $0.50 or even lower. Given current market conditions and ongoing regulatory concerns, traders are becoming more cautious, which could lead to more sell-offs. Overall, the technical signs suggest that a steep decline could be on the horizon, especially if XRP breaks through key support levels.

Advertisement

Shiba Inu (SHIB) introduces new portal to empower developers