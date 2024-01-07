XRP Lawyer on Satoshi's Choice: Dox Himself or Break the Law

Jeremy Hogan, a lawyer known for his commentary on XRP and cryptocurrency legal matters, took to the X social mediaplatform to report a significant transaction linked to Bitcoin's elusive creator, Satoshi Nakamoto.

A mystery wallet sent approximately $1.2 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC) to Satoshi's genesis wallet, raising questions and speculation throughout the crypto community.

Hogan pointed out that under recent IRS rules, any crypto transaction over $10,000 must be reported. This leaves the anonymous figure known as Satoshi with a stark choice: come forward and 'dox' themselves to declare the funds or potentially violate tax laws.

The enigmatic transaction

On the heels of Bitcoin’s 15th anniversary, an anonymous entity moved 26.917 BTC to Satoshi Nakamoto’s initial Bitcoin wallet.

This has piqued the interest of cryptocurrency enthusiasts, given the wallet’s history of only receiving minor dust transactions since its inception with Bitcoin’s first block on January 3, 2009. Despite the wallet being unable to spend its initial 50 BTC due to its absence from Bitcoin’s unspent transaction output set (UTXOs), this hasn't deterred the flow of smaller amounts over the years—none, however, as substantial as the recent multi-million dollar deposit.

The motives behind this transfer remain enigmatic. The sender used a “send everything” option to move the entirety of their funds, which could indicate a symbolic gesture or a ploy to stir market sentiment. Some speculate it might be a signal to the market or a call for attention amidst talks of a Bitcoin ETF approval.

Implications of the new law

The image accompanying Hogan's tweet shows an amendment to the U.S. tax code. The amendment regards the treatment of digital assets as cash for tax reporting purposes, compelling taxpayers to report receipts of cryptocurrency over the value of $10,000. The law aims to bring more transparency to cryptocurrency transactions and ensure tax compliance.

This amendment puts the recipient of the $1.2 million Bitcoin, presumably Satoshi Nakamoto, in a legal predicament.

With their identity still a mystery, acknowledging the transaction would require Satoshi to reveal their identity, thus "doxing" themselves—a term used to describe the action of publicly identifying or publishing private information about someone anonymously.