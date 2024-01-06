Advertisement
AD

XRP Is Back to Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund

Advertisement
article image
Vladislav Sopov
After three years, XRP cryptocurrency readded to portfolio of Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund or GDLC
Sat, 6/01/2024 - 13:22
XRP Is Back to Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Grayscale, an operator of largest crypto-based OTC investment products, reconsidered its funds component weightings after fourth quarter 2023 reviews. Some major altcoins and top DeFi assets were removed from Grayscale's baskets, but XRP's comeback is the most anticipated development.

XRP and AVAX in, MATIC out: Grayscale updates portfolios

After the January 2024 rebalancing, Grayscale started using cash proceeds to purchase Avalanche (AVAX) and XRP, two top 10 altcoins by market capitalization. In the updated structure of its Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (OTCQX: GDLC), AVAX and XRP will be responsible for 1.14% and 2.54% of the portfolio value, respectively.

At the same time, Polygon (MATIC) has been removed from GDLC; all MATIC funds backing the product will be sold by Grayscale. This decision is likely intended to "frontrun" the introduction of POL as the new core cryptocurrency of the Polygon 2.0 ecosystem.

Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) combined total over 91% of the portfolio backing GDLC shares. Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) cryptocurrencies comprise 5.5% of the portfolio.

XRP was removed from the Fund Jan. 4, 2021, following the SEC's allegations against Ripple Inc. and its key figureheads. In mid-July 2023, the District Court for the Southern District of New York ruled out that XRP is not a security; the SEC's appeal was dismissed in October 2023.

Related
"Crypto King" Barry Silbert Steps Down from Grayscale's Board

As covered by U.Today previously, Barry Silbert stepped down from the board of Grayscale Investments in December 2023.

XRP price drops below two-month lows

Besides reconsidering the GDLC portfolio, Grayscale adjusted the structure of assets backing its another popular product, Grayscale DeFi Fund (OTCQB: DEFG).

Curve DAO's token CRV was removed from the portfolio. Starting from January 2024, the fund only works with Uniswap (UNI), Lido Finance (LDO), MakerDAO (MKR), Aave (AAVE) and Synthetix (SNX).

Despite the major accomplishment — XRP is back to one of the largest cryptocurrency funds available for retail clients — its price action is losing steam.

Today, it dropped below $0.55 on major spot exchanges. As such, XRP's price erased all gains associated with the starting phase of the bull run: Its rates dropped to late October 2023 values.

#XRP News #Grayscale #Ripple News
About the author
article image
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Shiba Inu Triggers Trillions of SHIB in Transaction Volume as Bulls Put in Critical Fight
2024/01/06 13:20
Shiba Inu Triggers Trillions of SHIB in Transaction Volume as Bulls Put in Critical Fight
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Michael Saylor Issues Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Warning
2024/01/06 13:20
Michael Saylor Issues Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Warning
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Regains Top Spot Over ICP, How High Can It Go?
2024/01/06 13:20
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Regains Top Spot Over ICP, How High Can It Go?
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Mint and Trade Real-World Addresses Onchain with PropyKeys dApp, Part of Propy Ecosystem
Unveiling Tomorrow: Kuwait's Central Agency for Information Technology Joins Forces with IDC to Showcase the Future of IT in an 'AI Everywhere' World
Solana-based Card Strategy Racing Game MixMob Racer1 Launches with Race-to-Earn Mechanics
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

XRP Is Back to Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund
Shiba Inu Triggers Trillions of SHIB in Transaction Volume as Bulls Put in Critical Fight
Michael Saylor Issues Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Warning
Show all