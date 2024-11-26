    XRP Stunned by Mysterious $25 Million Whale Activity on Binance

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Whopping $25 million in XRP just left Binance for "unknown" wallet — Here's what's really behind mystery
    Tue, 26/11/2024 - 15:51
    XRP Stunned by Mysterious $25 Million Whale Activity on Binance
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to a report from Whale Alert, nearly 18.81 million XRP, which is practically equivalent to $25.03 million, have been transferred from the platform of the world's largest crypto exchange to an unknown destination.

    Such transfers often cause excitement in the community as, according to popular belief, large withdrawals from centralized exchanges are often initiated by whales to store their purchased tokens in noncustodial proprietary wallets. On the other hand, these movements are conversely perceived as the desire of a large player to sell its assets on a more liquid platform, such as Binance.

    Related
    Binance Announces Five Big Delistings, Impacting DeFi, Blockchain and More
    Tue, 11/26/2024 - 13:19
    Binance Announces Five Big Delistings, Impacting DeFi, Blockchain and More
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    ‘I Have Owned and Backed Crypto’ Since Very Early Times: Jim Cramer
    Ripple CEO Secures “60 Minutes” Interview
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Breakout Secured: What's Next? Bitcoin (BTC) Delivers Hidden Signal, Toncoin (TON) Next to Skyrocket?
    XRP Scores New ETF Filing as Price Remains in Green

    What can we say about the recipient? Whale Alert identifies the wallet as unknown. However, digging into the data from XRPL's Bithomb explorer, we see that this recipient address belongs to the exchange itself. Activated earlier this year, the wallet currently holds 30.818 million XRP, which at the current token price is equivalent to almost $41.91 million. 

    Advertisement

    The same is confirmed by the XRPWallets account, which often explains certain XRP transfers and withdrawals. According to one XRP enthusiast, 18.81 million XRP were transferred from one black-and-yellow exchange wallet to another. 

    Related
    XRP Skyrockets 353% in Fund Flows in Just One Week
    Mon, 11/25/2024 - 15:59
    XRP Skyrockets 353% in Fund Flows in Just One Week
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    From all indications, it is likely that the exchange's movement of funds between its wallets is due to "internal housekeeping" and operational activities. 

    Whether we can expect more similar moves from Binance remains to be seen. Considering that the price of XRP and the token itself is the main topic in the crypto space right now, such events can have an impact on the short-term turbulence on the price chart. However, it is necessary to be vigilant and aware of what, where and when in order not to fall victim to market manipulation.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 26, 2024 - 15:44
    Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on Recent XRP Ledger Network Halt: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Nov 26, 2024 - 15:38
    10 Reasons Why Stellar Is 'Worth Your Time,' XRP Skyrockets 353% in Fund Flows in Just One Week, 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Shares $500,000 BTC Prediction: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    News
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Gate.io Precisely Identifies Quality Projects and Officially Launches Lamina1 (L1)
    Phemex Thanksgiving Trade-A-Thon: 100,000 USDT in Exciting Prizes
    HIPTHER Academy Launches: Advancing Gaming & Tech with Premier Learning and Brand Values
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Stunned by Mysterious $25 Million Whale Activity on Binance
    Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on Recent XRP Ledger Network Halt: Details
    10 Reasons Why Stellar Is 'Worth Your Time,' XRP Skyrockets 353% in Fund Flows in Just One Week, 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Shares $500,000 BTC Prediction: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD