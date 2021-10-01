XRP Spikes Above $1, Adding 8 Percent Today

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

As the crypto market is rallying, the sixth-largest cryptocurrency, Ripple-affiliated XRP, has demonstrated a rise by around 8% today, printing two massive green candles in the past hour. Over the past week, XRP has grown by more than 13%.

The XRP coin has surged from the $0.9580 level to the $1.03 price mark on the Binance exchange against USDT, as the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin added 10%, soaring to nearly $48,000 from the $44,900 level.

However, this is still 28% lower than XRP's high of $1.41 reached on Sept. 6 and 48% lower than the peak of $1.97 seen by the XRP community on April 14, when Bitcoin hit its new and latest all-time high of $64,800.

Founder and CEO of DigitalGen Financial Services, Panos Mekras, tweeted that he has never been so bullish on XRP and XRPL as he is now.

Among the reasons for that, he named massive development activity, a gigantic amount of projects being created on XRPL, lots of new features and new use cases.