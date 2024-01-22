Advertisement
AD

XRP Community Disappointed About Its Performance, Flare CEO Weighs In

Advertisement
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Yassin Mobarak, founder of Dizer Capital VC firm and prominent XRP community expert, is deeply concerned about XRPL's progress
Mon, 22/01/2024 - 14:19
XRP Community Disappointed About Its Performance, Flare CEO Weighs In
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

As a long-term supporter of XRP and a passionate community representative, Yassin Mobarak is sure that the situation with XRPL was not so dramatic even amid the Ripple v. SEC legal drama. Flare's (FLR) founder Hugo Philion indicated tech solutions that may be helpful.

Advertisement

XRP Ledger criticized by community enthusiast: Here's why

Yassin Mobarak, XRP enthusiast and investor, stated that he has never seen so many in the XRP/Ripple community so deflated, so frustrated and angry. His alarming statement was shared in X today, Jan. 22, 2024. Also, he found hopelessness in the tweets of many of his peers.

The situation in the community looks worse for Mobarak even compared to periods of fighting the SEC lawsuit. As covered by U.Today previously, the U.S. court has dismissed the majority of accusations against Ripple and its key officers.

Related
Ripple: Epic 2024 Forecast After SEC Lawsuit

Most of all, he is disappointed by the apathetic performance of XRP amid other altcoins rallying post-ETF approval in the U.S.:

That vision of a promised land is now getting crushed by the reality of $XRP impotence; and by the wave that is carrying other alts while leaving $XRP behind slowly drowning.

Hugo Philion, CEO and founder of Flare (FLR), a Ripple-backed EVM-compatible layer-1 blockchain, is certain that this status quo can only be changed by the introduction of XRPL's programmability:

XRP will be in the conversation when people can build with it.

This, in turn, can be accomplished by Flare, Hooks and sidechain activation on top of XRP Ledger.

XRP or MYRO? Solana meme coins fan have answer

Philion and his followers agreed that there was too much "hopium" and focus on community excitement in XRP Ledger previously.

Meanwhile, supporters of other narratives never miss a chance to highlight the benefits of their products. Pseudonymous enthusiast of Solana (SOL) meme coin Myro (MYRO) opined that in the midterm, meme coins might be more beneficial than holding XRP.

Yassin Mobarak answered that the MYRO thesis "makes sense" for him.

XRP is changing hands at $0.53; the token lost 3.5% of its value overnight.

#XRP #Flare Network #Myro
About the author
article image
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image XRP Shines Green Amid $2.9 Billion Market Setback
2024/01/22 14:17
XRP Shines Green Amid $2.9 Billion Market Setback
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Grayscale Destroyed Bullish Crypto Momentum, But Not for Long
2024/01/22 14:17
Grayscale Destroyed Bullish Crypto Momentum, But Not for Long
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Jumps 543% in Defiance of SHIB Price Drop
2024/01/22 14:17
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Jumps 543% in Defiance of SHIB Price Drop
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Blocksquare Announces Major Listing Of Its Native Governance Token BST On BitMart
Exverse.io Integrates with Aethir's Infrastructure for Enhanced Gaming Accessibility
ApeX Protocol Unveils Trade-to-Earn Round 2 with Enhanced Rewards Pool & Extra Layers of Incentives
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

XRP Community Disappointed About Its Performance, Flare CEO Weighs In
XRP Shines Green Amid $2.9 Billion Market Setback
Grayscale Destroyed Bullish Crypto Momentum, But Not for Long
Show all