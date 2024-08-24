XRP Skyrocketing: Here's When and How, Cardano 12% Pump, Is ADA Finally Waking Up? Ethereum (ETH) Shows Some Potential

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP is once more teasing the critical $0.60 mark, which has shown to be a difficult barrier to overcome in recent months. Many traders are speculating as the cryptocurrency approaches this resistance, wondering if this is the time that XRP breaks through and starts a price reversal.

With consistent accumulation and a slow upward trend, XRP has demonstrated some serious resilience. At $0.60, a level it has repeatedly attempted to reach, the price is currently hovering. However, every breakthrough attempt led to a retrace.

What has changed this time around, then? The technical indicators show possible strength, and overall market sentiment regarding XRP seems to be more optimistic. There may be some building buying momentum, as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is above 50.

XRP has also been able to maintain an upper hand over its important moving average, suggesting that the bulls are still in control. The catch is that XRP requires a sizable increase in purchasing power before it can take off.

Absent this, the asset runs the risk of experiencing another rejection at the $0.60 level, which could result in more sideways movement, or possibly a decline. To send XRP over the edge, the market requires a catalyst, which could be any number of things, including positive news, heightened investor interest or general market momentum.

Cardano finally wakes up

Due to its lackluster price action, Cardano has long been a sleeper on the cryptocurrency market and is frequently written off by traders. But new data indicates that ADA may finally be waking up.

The coin has seen a strong 12% pump over the last few days, piquing traders' and investors' interest once again. With this price increase, ADA is getting closer to the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), a crucial technical benchmark. A break above this mark might indicate a change in direction and a more significant rebound.

We could be looking at a big bullish reversal, potentially leading to a price increase of 20% or more, if ADA can maintain its momentum and break through the 200-day EMA. This optimistic outlook is supported by technical indicators. A common indicator of market momentum, the Relative Strength Index (RSI), is rising, pointing to an increase in purchasing interest.

Furthermore, there has been an increase in trading volume, which frequently heralds larger price movements. That being said, we must proceed cautiously in this situation. Although the current surge appears encouraging, Cardano has previously had difficulty keeping up its upward momentum. The capacity of ADA to break through and maintain above the 50 EMA, and eventually the 200 EMA, will be critical to its future success. If this is not done, selling pressure may return and drive the price lower.

Ethereum's potential

Finally, some encouraging life is beginning to emerge for Ethereum (ETH). The cryptocurrency is getting close to the 26-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), a crucial resistance level after a stretch of poor performance.

This movement raises the possibility that ETH is preparing for an upward trend and may break out of its recent sideways behavior. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is one important indicator that backs this optimistic view. The RSI has been rising gradually and is currently challenging the 50-point threshold.

This is important because an RSI above 50 usually means that buying momentum is increasing, which is good news for any asset. Right now, $2,750 represents Ethereum's next significant barrier. The psychological barrier of $3,000 would be the asset's next objective if it were to overcome this level.

An extension of the bullish trend for ETH beyond these levels would be a welcome development for investors who have been waiting for a recuperation. Its is crucial to remember that Ethereum is still very much in its early stages. Significant resistance levels still need to be overcome, even though the recent price action and rising RSI are encouraging. The market is still volatile. A pullback may occur if the $2,750 barrier is not broken, so traders should keep a watch on it.