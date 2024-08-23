    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Prediction for August 23

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    When can traders expect increased volatility from Ethereum (ETH)?
    Fri, 23/08/2024 - 15:42
    Ethereum (ETH) Prediction for August 23
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Buyers are trying to hold the initiative, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    ETH/USD

    The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has risen by 1.81% over the past 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of ETH is in the middle of the local channel. As most of the daily ATR has been passed, there are low chances to expect any sharp moves by the end of the day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of the main altcoin is neither bearish nor bullish. As none of the sides is dominating, ongoing sideways trading in the narrow area of $2,600-$2,700 is the more likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the nearest resistance level of $2,724.

    Related
    Cardano (ADA) Prediction for August 22
    Thu, 08/22/2024 - 16:00
    Cardano (ADA) Prediction for August 22
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    If it breaks out, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $2,800-$2,900 area before the end of the month.

    Ethereum is trading at $2,659 at press time.

    #Ethereum Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 23, 2024 - 15:38
    Fidelity Just Outranked BlackRock in Ethereum ETF Flow: Details
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Aug 23, 2024 - 15:26
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Makes Unexpected Bitcoin (BTC) Revelation
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Layer-2 Meme Coin Pepe Unchained Raises $10M in Presale Event
    Making India a Global Hub for Blockchain: Giakaa Capital Unites Government, Investors, and Startups at India Blockchain Summit 2024
    TOKEN2049 Singapore Exhibition Opportunities Sold Out: Limited Tickets Remain for the World’s Largest Web3 Event With 20,000 Attendees and 500+ Side Events
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum (ETH) Prediction for August 23
    Fidelity Just Outranked BlackRock in Ethereum ETF Flow: Details
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Makes Unexpected Bitcoin (BTC) Revelation
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD