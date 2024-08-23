    Abnormal 600% Imbalance Stuns Cardano (ADA): What's Happening?

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Cardano (ADA) skyrockets 600% in 24 hours in abnormal liquidation imbalance
    Fri, 23/08/2024 - 14:00
    Abnormal 600% Imbalance Stuns Cardano (ADA): What's Happening?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cardano (ADA) has seen a significant liquidation gap between long and short positions opened with the token in the perpetual futures market in the last 24 hours. Thus, according to data from CoinGlass, cumulative liquidations with derivatives on ADA totaled more than $350,000 during the period in question. 

    Advertisement

    The thing is, however, that $300,000 of them, i.e., 85.7%, were liquidations of short positions, i.e., those aimed at a fall in the price of the Cardano token. 

    Related
    Cardano (ADA) on Verge of Major Price Breakout, Skyrockets 33% in Volume
    Thu, 08/22/2024 - 16:03
    Cardano (ADA) on Verge of Major Price Breakout, Skyrockets 33% in Volume
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Stablecoin Marks Historic Ethereum Milestone
    140,000 ETH Options Are About to Expire
    Former Ripple Executive Facing DOJ Charges
    DXY Crash: Why Isn't Crypto Skyrocketing? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Finally Reaches Major Resistance, Is Bitcoin (BTC) Forming Double Top Pattern?
    Article image
    Source: CoinGlass

    Such a collapse of short positions can be justified by the attempts of bears, i.e., sellers, to play on the fall of the Cardano token, which came yesterday, to the key price resistance zone around $0.38 per ADA. 

    Nevertheless, exactly the opposite happened, and the resistance level was broken by a powerful breakout. As a result, bears suffered liquidations six times higher than those of long positions over the same period of time, while the Cardano token showed growth of 3.36%. 

    Whose side does one take now?

    After the breakout, as is usually the case, Cardano's price suffered a sell-off. It is funny that bears were waiting for it at the key resistance level, but the bulls organized it after all, having filled their pockets with additional profit percentages after fixing positions.

    However, the sell-off also had a very limited range when, at $0.38, buyers started to buy back the token again and open long positions. 

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    Related
    Cardano (ADA) Reclaims Top 10 Spot From Tron (TRX)
    Fri, 08/23/2024 - 10:19
    Cardano (ADA) Reclaims Top 10 Spot From Tron (TRX)
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    Thus, it can officially be stated that this level now serves as a meaningful support for the ADA price. This means that as long as the Cardano token is above this price point, a bullish bias remains for it.

    #Cardano News #Cardano
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 23, 2024 - 13:49
    SHIB Rivals FLOKI, WIF in Red Amid Pale Market
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Title news
    News
    Aug 23, 2024 - 13:39
    'Bitcoin Commitment Fear' Post Published by Michael Saylor, Community Abuzz
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Making India a Global Hub for Blockchain: Giakaa Capital Unites Government, Investors, and Startups at India Blockchain Summit 2024
    TOKEN2049 Singapore Exhibition Opportunities Sold Out: Limited Tickets Remain for the World’s Largest Web3 Event With 20,000 Attendees and 500+ Side Events
    Korea Blockchain Week 2024 Bolsters Its Flagship IMPACT Conference With the Inaugural Institutional Stage
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Abnormal 600% Imbalance Stuns Cardano (ADA): What's Happening?
    SHIB Rivals FLOKI, WIF in Red Amid Pale Market
    'Bitcoin Commitment Fear' Post Published by Michael Saylor, Community Abuzz
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD