Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
Advertisement

    Solana Flips XRP as Market Moves Against Short Sellers

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Sat, 12/04/2025 - 14:03
    Solana liquidations outrank XRP amid broad market recovery
    Advertisement
    Solana Flips XRP as Market Moves Against Short Sellers
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    As some altcoins experience price recovery in the cryptocurrency market, there have been huge liquidations with short traders experiencing losses. Solana (SOL) traders who bet short on the asset have seen a relatively intense liquidation in the past 24 hours.

    Advertisement

    Short sellers crushed as Solana leads liquidations

    According to CoinGlass data, SOL has witnessed $14.69 million in total liquidations over the period, which is $5.22 million more than the volume recorded on XRP.

    The liquidation trend on Solana shows a massive imbalance as short position traders registered over five times more losses than long traders.

    Related
    Did CME's Solana Futures Flop? Not Really
    Tue, 03/18/2025 - 16:03
    Did CME's Solana Futures Flop? Not Really
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Investors who bet short on the price of SOL lost $12.53 million following the coin's rebound, while long traders only lost $2.16 million.

    According to CoinMarketCap data, SOL's price has increased 4.85% to $124.34 as of this writing. Solana’s jump from a low of $117.62 is considered impressive, and market participants hope the momentum can be sustained. If the momentum is sustained, the price could breach the $130 resistance level.

    The significant rebound resulted in the overexposure of short traders and the accompanying loss suffered. However, the figures also suggest that more risk-loving futures traders believe in SOL's potential for the rally. This trend was showcased with a surge in trading volume from market participants.

    Crypto rebounds as market sentiment shifts

    Interestingly, the market rebound did not only impact Solana short traders but also other altcoins, including XRP. In the same period, XRP’s liquidation stood at $5.22 million.

    Of this volume, long position traders lost $1.84 million, while those betting short on XRP experienced losses of $3.38 million.

    Related
    Solana Price Rebounds 8%, What's Next for SOL?
    Sat, 04/12/2025 - 11:18
    Solana Price Rebounds 8%, What's Next for SOL?
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    These general losses on the part of short-position traders might have been caused by bearish sentiments in the broader financial market.

    The market's mood became gloomy as the impact of the now-suspended trade tariff hit the financial space.

    The digital currency market is witnessing an uptick, with a combined market cap increase of 1.41% in the last 24 hours.

    #Solana
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 12, 2025 - 13:52
    Ether Price at $1,600 Again: What Changed in Four Years?
    News
    ByVladislav Sopov
    News
    Apr 12, 2025 - 13:32
    Shiba Inu to $0.00002: Key Factors
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    AB Charity Foundation Launches Global Operations with Blockchain-Backed Public Good Framework
    My Crypto Funding Wins Best Trading Conditions Among Crypto Prop Firms
    CLS Global Concludes $428,059 Settlement with Massachusetts Federal Court
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 15:00
    XBANKING Makes Liquidity Management in DeFi Easier Than Ever Before: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2025 - 12:40
    Backpack Exchange, Seamless Hub for Trading, Lending, and Earning in Crypto: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Exchanges
    Apr 1, 2025 - 12:25
    Top Crypto Exchanges 2025: Full Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    AB Charity Foundation Launches Global Operations with Blockchain-Backed Public Good Framework
    My Crypto Funding Wins Best Trading Conditions Among Crypto Prop Firms
    CLS Global Concludes $428,059 Settlement with Massachusetts Federal Court
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Solana Flips XRP as Market Moves Against Short Sellers
    Ether Price at $1,600 Again: What Changed in Four Years?
    Shiba Inu to $0.00002: Key Factors
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD