XRP Scores New Listing on This Major Crypto Exchange: Details

article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
This move allows users in over 30 countries to gain directional exposure to XRP
Fri, 26/01/2024 - 14:50
XRP Scores New Listing on This Major Crypto Exchange: Details
Cover image via www.freepik.com

XRP, the sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has scored a new listing on Gemini, a U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange founded by the Winklevoss twins.

Gemini has announced the listing of an XRP/GUSD perpetual contract with the Gemini Foundation. This move allows users in over 30 countries to be able to leverage their crypto to manage risk, generate returns and gain directional exposure.

As a side note, the Gemini Foundation is available in select jurisdictions worldwide, except the U.S., U.K. and EU.

Perpetual contracts are a sort of derivative that allows traders to bet on the price of an underlying asset without a defined expiration date.

With the listing of the XRP/GUSD perpetual contract, the Gemini Foundation now hosts four perpetual contracts, including BTC/GUSD, ETH/GUSD and PEPE/GUSD.

