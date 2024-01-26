XRP Scores New Listing on This Major Crypto Exchange: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP, the sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has scored a new listing on Gemini, a U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange founded by the Winklevoss twins.

Gemini has announced the listing of an XRP/GUSD perpetual contract with the Gemini Foundation. This move allows users in over 30 countries to be able to leverage their crypto to manage risk, generate returns and gain directional exposure.

As a side note, the Gemini Foundation is available in select jurisdictions worldwide, except the U.S., U.K. and EU.

We’re excited to list XRP/GUSD perpetual contract on Gemini Foundation



Users in 30+ countries can leverage their crypto to manage risk, generate returns, and gain directional exposure



Perpetual contracts are a sort of derivative that allows traders to bet on the price of an underlying asset without a defined expiration date.

With the listing of the XRP/GUSD perpetual contract, the Gemini Foundation now hosts four perpetual contracts, including BTC/GUSD, ETH/GUSD and PEPE/GUSD.

The speculation about XRP's listing began on Jan. 21 after Gemini posted an intriguing XRP tweet - "Don’t forget about xrp."

Members of the XRP community began to wonder about the reason for Gemini's tweet, which was similar to one it made when it was about to relist XRP on its platform shortly after the landmark July ruling.

Speculation heightened further after Gemini posted about XRP for two consecutive days, Jan. 22 and 23.

Gemini had tweeted "xcited about xrp" on Jan. 22, and in a sequel to this tweet, posted "xrriving shortly" on Jan. 23. The crypto exchange answered its riddles later, saying that XRP perpetual contracts would be available soon on Gemini.

At the time of writing, XRP was up 1.52% in the last 24 hours to $0.52.