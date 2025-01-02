XRP Rockets to Top 3 Cryptocurrencies Amid Explosive 2025 Start

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

As 2025 begins with a surge of optimism across the cryptocurrency market, XRP has reclaimed its position among the top three cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. XRP has made a remarkable comeback, moving from fourth to third spot in cryptocurrency rankings.

XRP’s rise to the top three cryptocurrencies has been fueled by a price surge of nearly 17% in the first two days of 2025. This rally comes as the broader cryptocurrency market experiences renewed bullish interest, with several digital assets posting significant gains.

Crypto majors surged in the past 24 hours, with Bitcoin (BTC) inching above $96,000 to shake off previous losses.

At the time of writing, XRP is trading at $2.41 with a market capitalization of $138.21 billion, surpassing Tether (USDT), which has a current market capitalization of $137.28 billion, to claim the third spot.

XRP began to rise from lows of $2.01 on Dec. 31 to reach highs of $2.447 in Thursday's trade and will mark the third consecutive day of gains if today closes in green.

XRP tops volume on major crypto exchange Upbit

XRP's trading volume has skyrocketed 140% in the last 24 hours to $10.94 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. This volume rise is being led by $1.3 billion in trading volumes on Upbit, a Korea-focused cryptocurrency exchange, with the XRP/KRW pair leading the way.

South Korean traders are known for driving exuberant rallies on tokens, which adds to buying pressure and may influence prices.

XRP no doubt has kicked off 2025 on a strong note. In a message to the XRP community, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse expressed his excitement as momentum continues to build: "Happy New Year to the XRP Family and the entire crypto community. Excited for the year ahead. Momentum and increased focus on real world utility continues to build."