    Breaking: Bitcoin Hits $75,000

    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    The leading cryptocurrency has managed to reach a fresh record high
    Wed, 6/11/2024 - 2:59
    Breaking: Bitcoin Hits $75,000
    The price of Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, hit a new all-time high of $75,080 at 3:08 UTC on the Bitstamp exchange. 

    It has since given up some gains, currently trading slightly above the $74,000 level. 

    
    The leading cryptocurrency has surged by more than 6% on Tuesday. 

    Bitcoin's previous record high was set back in March following the launch of various spot ETFs in the U.S. 

    The cryptocurrency's market cap is currently approaching $1.5 trillion.   

    Other major cryptocurrencies have also surged substantially higher, according to CoinGecko data. Solana (SOL) is up by more than 15%.   

    Dogecoin (DOGE), the leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has vastly outperformed the broader market, surging by 27%.   

    Meanwhile, the shares of MicroStrategy (MSTR) are up by more than 10% in pre-market trading. 

    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

