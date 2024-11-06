Breaking: Bitcoin Hits $75,000

The price of Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, hit a new all-time high of $75,080 at 3:08 UTC on the Bitstamp exchange.

It has since given up some gains, currently trading slightly above the $74,000 level.

The leading cryptocurrency has surged by more than 6% on Tuesday.

Bitcoin's previous record high was set back in March following the launch of various spot ETFs in the U.S.

The cryptocurrency's market cap is currently approaching $1.5 trillion.

Other major cryptocurrencies have also surged substantially higher, according to CoinGecko data. Solana (SOL) is up by more than 15%.

Dogecoin (DOGE), the leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has vastly outperformed the broader market, surging by 27%.

Meanwhile, the shares of MicroStrategy (MSTR) are up by more than 10% in pre-market trading.