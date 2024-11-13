XRP Reversal Can End Here, Bitcoin (BTC) Sets Sights on $200,000, Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets by $30 Billion in 7 Days

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

With Bitcoin's unrelenting rally toward $100,000, XRP recently reached the psychologically significant $0.60 mark, which should ideally serve as a launching pad for additional gains. Investors are becoming concerned, though, as XRP is showing indications of a possible reversal rather than rising in lockstep.

XRP's hesitation is unusual in light of current market conditions, which are seeing rallies on even smaller speculative assets. Even though XRP had a lot of momentum in early November, the price chart indicates that the token seems to have run into resistance close to $0.60.

If more buying pressure does not build up for XRP, this level might indicate a potential reversal point. The recent rally may be coming to an end as technical indicators like the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicate that XRP is getting close to overbought levels. Bitcoin's current dominance on the market and its effect on other cryptocurrencies may make XRP's performance appear to be lagging. Leading altcoins like XRP usually follow suit during a bull market, when Bitcoin gains significant traction.

However, the lackluster response to XRP might indicate that either the market is still cautious or that big holders (whales) are profiting. The fact that the 50 and 200-day moving averages are below the current price indicates that there is substantial underlying support for XRP in the $0.54 to $0.55 range. This area might serve as a backup level in the event that the current rally falters. XRP may be able to avert a more severe correction and have an opportunity to rise with Bitcoin's ongoing ascent if it can maintain above this range and establish support.

Bitcoin aims higher

Bitcoin is aiming for the lofty $200,000 mark and is currently on an incredible upward trajectory. Many investors are watching for Bitcoin to cross this next big barrier as the price keeps rising to new heights. As can be seen from the current chart, Bitcoin is currently moving in a strong upward channel after surging past significant resistance levels. With high volume backing this move and upward-sloping exponential moving averages (EMAs), Bitcoin's momentum seems strong.

A strong foundation for future gains has been laid by the breakout from the prior consolidation phase and the surge above $80,000. With its 2023 update, the Bitcoin Rainbow Chart suggests that holding BTC is still prudent and that there may be more space for this rally to continue on. The red band on this chart, which has historically been used as a sentiment indicator, denotes a probable top and possible overvaluation.

Since Bitcoin is still below this red zone, there is confidence that the current price level may hold for some time, with upside potential still present. According to another reliable Bitcoin indicator, the Two-Year MA Multiplier, a price peak of about $200,000, might be possible.

The last leg of the bull market may be indicated by Bitcoin moving toward the red line in this model, which generally corresponds with market peaks in prior cycles. Even though it is speculative to forecast precise percentages, the current trend and robust technical indicators give Bitcoin a decent chance of reaching $200,000, possibly between 40 and 50%, provided that institutional interest, macroeconomic factors and favorable market conditions continue. Investors should exercise caution though, as volatility can quickly change the course of events.

Dogecoin secures explosive growth

Dogecoin has seen a tremendous upswing, achieving a huge $30 billion rise in market value in just one week. With Dogecoin at the forefront, this explosive growth highlights the meme coin's ongoing influence on the cryptocurrency market. The number of wallets with less than 100,000 DOGE has significantly increased in recent weeks on Dogecoin.

In particular, there have been 74,885 new wallets added, indicating high retail interest. Growing retail confidence in DOGE, a crucial component in maintaining its upward momentum, is indicated by this inflow of smaller holders. However, the so-called sharks and whales who are larger investors have decreased their holdings in the last month, and there has been a net decrease of 350 wallets.

In spite of this, 108 whale wallets returned to the market in recent days, which might have contributed to the rally that saw DOGE reach $0.40, a level it has not touched in more than three years. Dogecoin has clearly entered a strong bullish phase, according to an analysis of its price chart. The price has soared, hitting heights that remind one of its earlier highs at the beginning of 2021.