Anthony Scaramucci to Late Bitcoin Buyers: 'It's Early'

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Anthony Scaramucci, founder of SkyBridge Capital, has reassured potential investors in the Bitcoin community. Scaramucci’s message became necessary following recent bullish developments in the ecosystem.

Anthony Scaramucci amid Bitcoin surge

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s leading cryptocurrency, recorded a staggering profit of $8,343 in a single day of trading. This unprecedented surge in the history of Bitcoin saw it flipping silver in terms of market capitalization. This huge profit milestone has made some investors feel like they missed out on the profit-taking.

However, in a post on X, Scaramucci wrote that he believes that Bitcoin will still record future gains beyond the current cycle. Hence, he reassured those who do not hold Bitcoin that it is "early." He said, "It may feel like you missed it, but you didn’t."

To those not already long #Bitcoin (my opinion, not financial advice): it may feel like you missed it, but you didn’t. It’s early. The U.S. will establish Strategic #Bitcoin Reserve under great Sen. @CynthiaMLummis. Other countries will follow, along with institutional asset… — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) November 12, 2024

Scaramucci believes that Bitcoin, as an asset with long-term value, still has better days ahead. Therefore, those willing to jump on the adoption train can still do so as future events will shape up to have a bullish impact on Bitcoin.

Notably, he references the possibility of the U.S. government establishing a "Strategic Bitcoin Reserve." This could have broad implications for the asset; as such, a move might trigger broader acceptance by other countries across the globe in Bitcoin acquisition. Such a development will trigger bullish sentiment for the asset.

Institutional interest and regulatory influence on Bitcoin adoption

Additionally, Scaramucci predicted that interest among institutional players would spike. He feels strongly that asset managers, financial advisors and financial institutions will generally lean toward Bitcoin and add it to their portfolios. Furthermore, the influence of the incoming administration in the U.S. could speed up Bitcoin adoption in a broader way.

The founder of SkyBridge Capital has always been positive about Bitcoin. As reported by U.Today, Scaramucci predicted that by 2026, Bitcoin could become a store of value when it gains wider usage, say, one billion users.

As of this writing, Bitcoin has maintained its bullish trajectory and is trading for $87,268.45, a 6.39% climb in the last 24 hours. According to data, the coin had earlier tested the 90K level - when it hit $89,729.