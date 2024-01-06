Advertisement
AD

XRP Prints Death Cross on Short-Term Charts, Why It Is Not Concerning

Advertisement
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
XRP might be set to close its first red week in 2024
Sat, 6/01/2024 - 10:58
XRP Prints Death Cross on Short-Term Charts, Why It Is Not Concerning
Cover image via U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

An ominous-sounding technical pattern has appeared on XRP's short-term charts, namely the one-hour and four-hour price charts.

The simple moving average (SMA) 50 has crossed below the simple moving average (SMA) 200 for both price charts, confirming a "death cross," a bearish indicator indicating that the short-term price downturn could become a more sustained downtrend.

One might say that the death cross has arrived just in time for bears, considering the drastic price drop seen for XRP in 2024's first week after Bitcoin spot ETF rejection rumors spooked the market.

TradingView
XRP/USD 4-Hour chart, courtesy: TradingView

XRP swiftly plunged to two-month lows of $0.50 from about $0.61 as the crypto market saw a drastic drop on Jan. 3. The sixth-largest cryptocurrency subsequently ran into offers below the daily MA 50 and 200 at $0.619 and $0.579, respectively.

Related
XRP Transactions Skyrocketed at End of 2023: Here's Why

At the time of writing, XRP was down 2.02% in the last 24 hours to $0.566. XRP might be set to close its first red week in 2024, already down 8%, according to TradingView data.

Why is it not concerning?

Some experts consider the death cross to be an unreliable indicator because it is based on backward-looking moving averages, lags prices and has proven to be a contrarian signal.

While a death cross in theory predicts a deeper sell-off, historical data shows that most XRP death crosses have marked major or intermediate market bottoms.

Related
XRP Price Set for Tailwinds in 2024 as Ripple Predicts Massive Crypto Adoption

This could be because death crosses are defined as occurring after a quick fall and hence are unreliable as independent markers. The market might have been oversold by the time the crossover occurs.

In the event of a market comeback, the bulls must beat the Dec. 28 high of $0.658. If the declines continue, the XRP price may return to the Jan. 3 lows of $0.50.

#XRP News
About the author
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Satoshi Bitcoin (BTC) Wallet Mystery: $1.19 Million Transaction Landed
2024/01/06 10:56
Satoshi Bitcoin (BTC) Wallet Mystery: $1.19 Million Transaction Landed
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Elon Musk's X Metaverse, If Built, Would Be Game-Changing Move: Dogecoin Founder
2024/01/06 10:56
Elon Musk's X Metaverse, If Built, Would Be Game-Changing Move: Dogecoin Founder
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image SHIB Rewards: 85 Million SHIB to Be Given to Stakers in Next 4 Months — Shiba Inu Rep
2024/01/06 10:56
SHIB Rewards: 85 Million SHIB to Be Given to Stakers in Next 4 Months — Shiba Inu Rep
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Mint and Trade Real-World Addresses Onchain with PropyKeys dApp, Part of Propy Ecosystem
Unveiling Tomorrow: Kuwait's Central Agency for Information Technology Joins Forces with IDC to Showcase the Future of IT in an 'AI Everywhere' World
Solana-based Card Strategy Racing Game MixMob Racer1 Launches with Race-to-Earn Mechanics
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

XRP Prints Death Cross on Short-Term Charts, Why It Is Not Concerning
Satoshi Bitcoin (BTC) Wallet Mystery: $1.19 Million Transaction Landed
Elon Musk's X Metaverse, If Built, Would Be Game-Changing Move: Dogecoin Founder
Show all