XRP Price Suddenly Jumps, SHIB Listed by Japanese Crypto Exchange, Cardano Founder Addresses XRP Army's Ethereum Conspiracy: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Don't miss anything happening in the world of crypto with U.Today's top three news stories over the past day.

XRP price suddenly jumps, here's crazy explanation

Yesterday, XRP , the Ripple-affiliated token, witnessed its price surging by 3.37% to the $0.51055 level. However, XRP did not manage to hold there and went back down; it is currently changing hands at $0.4903, per CoinMarketCap. The cause behind the price jump lies in the news that the SEC had allegedly approved iShares Bitcoin spot ETF application by BlackRock. The news spread like wildfire, with various crypto media sharing it across their platforms, which pushed Bitcoin up by 10%. However, BlackRock later denied the approval claims, and this, in turn, drowned BTC's price, with many altcoins, such as ETH, SOL, XRP and others, following suit.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) listing announced by Japanese crypto exchange

In a recent post on X platform, BitTrade, a Japanese crypto exchange, announced that it has added Shiba Inu meme coin to the list of its supported digital assets. Per details stated in the announcement, BitTrade will resume deposits, withdrawals and handling of Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Wednesday, Oct. 18. Another meme token added by the exchange along with Shiba Inu is Dogecoin, to the great delight of the DOGE army. In total, BitTrade currently handles 34 cryptocurrencies. The Shiba Inu handling start date is Oct. 18, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. Among the targeted services are deposits and withdrawals on its website and app, as well as purchases and sales at its sales offices.

Cardano founder sets record straight about XRP community's Ethereum conspiracy