XRP Price Set to Soar, If History Repeats Itself: Top Analyst Predicts

Mon, 06/26/2023 - 15:55

Gamza Khanzadaev
Surge in XRP network activity sparks speculation of impending price rally
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

In a recent tweet, renowned crypto analyst Ali Martinez drew attention to a fascinating correlation between the surge in the XRP price and the number of active XRP addresses. Could this pattern repeat itself once again, leading to a potential price rally for XRP? On-chain data from crypto intelligence portal Santiment seems to suggest so.

According to Martinez's chart, on-chain activity surrounding the XRP token has witnessed a significant surge, exceeding 120,000 daily addresses since the middle of the previous week. Although this figure falls short of the spikes witnessed in May and March, it is comparable to the numbers observed at the beginning of the year.

During that time, the XRP price soared by over 25%. If this historical trend were to apply to the present scenario, it would indicate a potential rise to $0.6 per XRP. Interestingly, this price level coincides with an incredibly strong resistance level.

However, it is important to exercise caution and avoid solely relying on this data. The crypto market remains highly unpredictable, and on-chain patterns serve as informative indicators rather than definitive predictors. While the correlation between the number of active XRP addresses and price movements is intriguing, it is important to consider various factors at play.

The correlation between network activity and price movements offers an intriguing lens through which to analyze market dynamics. Should history repeat itself for the fourth time this year, the significance of this pattern cannot be disregarded.

About the author
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

