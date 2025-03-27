Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    XRP Price Breaks Down Again, 4% Lost in 24 Hours

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Thu, 27/03/2025 - 10:31
    XRP metrics show mixed sentiment as to what might set price on new rebound journey
    Advertisement
    XRP Price Breaks Down Again, 4% Lost in 24 Hours
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The price of XRP has reversed its growth trend as the broader market slips further into consolidation. At the time of writing, the coin was trading for $2.372, down by 3.72% in 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap data. The return of market bears is not peculiar to XRP, considering that every asset in the top 10 has seen a reversal in price trends.

    Advertisement

    XRP price still consolidating

    Despite the sudden slip-off, the XRP price is yet to pare off its gains on longer time frames, implying that the latest drop might be temporary.

    Related
    XRP Price Might Skyrocket to $29.32, Bitwise Says
    Wed, 03/26/2025 - 20:35
    XRP Price Might Skyrocket to $29.32, Bitwise Says
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    In the trailing seven-day period, the coin has dropped by 5.34%. However, it has maintained 8.27% growth in the past 30 days at press time. In line with the multi-week rally, the coin's 90-day growth is even more bullish at 9.35%, as the year-to-date growth comes in at 2.14%.

    Article image
    XRP 7D Price Chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

    Despite XRP's worst scenario recently playing out, the coin remains in a strong position for a rebound. The optics around the coin have helped it maintain some level of resilience, as other top coins like Solana (SOL) face steeper drawdowns.

    XRP remains in the spotlight as trading volume rises, up 18.32% to $3.23 billion.

    Ultimate XRP gameplan

    According to the coin’s outlook on the daily chart, it has managed to bounce off from daily lows of $2.331, suggesting that the sell-off might be wrapping up. The community and investors are currently getting over the challenges posed earlier by the Ripple lawsuit, which, according to CLO Stuart Alderoty, has officially ended.

    Related
    XRP Fund Inflows Rocket 327% in Hidden Rally: Details
    Mon, 03/24/2025 - 14:30
    XRP Fund Inflows Rocket 327% in Hidden Rally: Details
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Pending final paperwork, the blockchain payments firm managed to reduce the initial fine of $125 million to $50 million. The end of this suit and the positive outcome for Ripple have showcased how well the firm is positioned to take on new XRP-themed growth ventures.

    Beyond the growing clamor for XRP ETF products, the case's resolution implies the coin can now be offered to institutional investors, per commentary by legal experts.

    #XRP

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 27, 2025 - 9:42
    Breaking: Ripple Teams Up With Chipper Cash to Launch Payments in Africa
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Mar 27, 2025 - 9:16
    Binance CEO Confirms Commitment to Three Crucial Principles
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Solpot Emerges as Solana's Premier On-Chain Platform, Distributes Over $400K in Free Rewards
    Traders Fair 2025: Bringing Global Finance to Mexico City
    Shaping the Future of Banking in Southern Africa: Innovation, Connectivity, and Financial Resilience
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Companies
    Mar 14, 2025 - 16:04
    Nebula Stride Announces Major Developments as NST Presale Gains Traction
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Solpot Emerges as Solana's Premier On-Chain Platform, Distributes Over $400K in Free Rewards
    Traders Fair 2025: Bringing Global Finance to Mexico City
    Shaping the Future of Banking in Southern Africa: Innovation, Connectivity, and Financial Resilience
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Price Breaks Down Again, 4% Lost in 24 Hours
    Breaking: Ripple Teams Up With Chipper Cash to Launch Payments in Africa
    Binance CEO Confirms Commitment to Three Crucial Principles
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD