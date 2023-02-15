XRP Price Analysis for February 15

Original U.Today article

How long can rise of XRP last?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The market keeps rising, which means bulls are not ready to give up so easily.

XRP/USD

XRP has followed the rise of Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 5.14%.

Despite today's rise, the price of XRP keeps rising after the breakout of the local resistance level at $0.3841. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the impulse may continue to the $0.39 zone. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the day.

On the daily time frame, XRP also looks bullish, as the rate has returned to the resistance at $0.3878. If the candle closes near it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast, followed by an upward move to the $0.3950 mark.

On the daily chart against Bitcoin (BTC), XRP looks neither bullish nor bearish as the price is in the middle of the narrow channel. At the moment, one should pay attention to the interim zone of 0.000017.

If the bar closes below it, the drop may continue to the support at 0.00001681.

XRP is trading at $0.3865 at press time.