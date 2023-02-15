Original U.Today article

XRP Price Analysis for February 15

Wed, 02/15/2023 - 15:51
Denys Serhiichuk
How long can rise of XRP last?
The market keeps rising, which means bulls are not ready to give up so easily.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

XRP has followed the rise of Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 5.14%.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

Despite today's rise, the price of XRP keeps rising after the breakout of the local resistance level at $0.3841. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, the impulse may continue to the $0.39 zone. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the day.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily time frame, XRP also looks bullish, as the rate has returned to the resistance at $0.3878. If the candle closes near it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast, followed by an upward move to the $0.3950 mark.

XRP/BTC chart by TradingView

On the daily chart against Bitcoin (BTC), XRP looks neither bullish nor bearish as the price is in the middle of the narrow channel. At the moment, one should pay attention to the interim zone of 0.000017.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for February 14

If the bar closes below it, the drop may continue to the support at 0.00001681.

XRP is trading at $0.3865 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

